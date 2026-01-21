File1099 Forms Online with ez1099 2025 No IRS TCC Needed

ez1099 simplifies 1099 e-filing with a built-in electronic submission feature. Download and try it today with no cost or obligation.

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com announces that businesses can now electronically submit 1099 forms quickly and securely using the ez1099 software's built-in e-file solution. No need to obtain an IRS Transmitter Control Code (TCC). Designed to reduce filing complexity, ez1099 helps employers, accountants, and small businesses meet IRS requirements efficiently while saving valuable time during the busy tax season.

"Our goal with ez1099 is to remove common filing barriers and make compliance as straightforward as possible," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "By eliminating the TCC requirement and offering an integrated e-file option, we're giving users a faster, more accessible way to file 1099 forms with confidence."

With the January and new February deadlines quickly approaching for filing 1099-NEC and other applicable 1099 forms, ez1099 2025 now provides clients with a streamlined solution to avoid last-minute stress and costly penalties. The new efile add-on allows users to submit forms directly to the IRS and distribute recipient copies electronically or by mail, significantly reducing paperwork and processing time.

The ez1099 2025 software supports multiple 1099 form types, includes built-in data validation to help reduce errors, and offers an intuitive interface that requires no accounting background. Users can prepare forms in-house, import data, and choose efiling only when they're ready, making it a flexible solution for businesses of all sizes.

Halfpricesoft.com developers are excited to offer the newez1099 to include an efile service as an add-on feature for customers who purchase 2025 ez1099 tax form software. The software also supports the preparation, printing, and self e-filing of essential IRS forms for businesses and tax professionals.

The ez1099 application supports multiple companies at one flat rate. Customers are invited to download and test the 2025 ez1099 software and test drive for up to 30 days here before purchasing the full version.

List of all forms included in ez1099 2025

2025 Form 1099 Series - including 1099-A, 1099-B, 1099-C, 1099-CAP, 1099-DA , 1099-DIV, 1099-G, 1099-INT, 1099-K, 1099-LS, 1099-LTC, 1099-MISC, 1099-NEC, 1099-OID, 1099-PATR, 1099-Q, 1099-QA, 1099-R, 1099-S, 1099-SA, 1099-SB)

2025 Form 3921, 3922, W2G, 1097BTC

Cost is only $79.00 per installation for the basic print and mail version of ez1099 Software. For $139.00 per installation, the advanced version offers bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability. Also offered is a network version for two installations starting at $199.00 to enable sharing data between computers or offices. The efile service is an add-on and cost depends on the amount of forms that need to be processed. Download and get started today!

At Halfpricesoft.com, we want to empower SMBs and accountants with simple, reliable, and affordable software solutions. From payroll and accounting to check printing, tax form filing, and direct deposit to take control of their financial management. Trusted by thousands of users nationwide, Halfpricesoft.com is dedicated to streamlining business operations and making financial compliance effortless.

