FileCloud Achieves FedRAMP High Authorization, Enabling Secure Content Collaboration for Federal Agencies Handling Sensitive Data

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FileCloud, a leading provider of secure content collaboration and data governance solutions, today announced it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High authorization, enabling U.S. federal agencies to securely manage and share highly sensitive information in compliance with the government's most rigorous cloud security standards.

FileCloudFedRAMP

This milestone reflects FileCloud's long-standing commitment to serving the federal sector and supporting agencies with mission-critical security, compliance, and data protection requirements. FileCloud is trusted today by hundreds of government customers across civilian, defense, and public-sector organizations, where safeguarding sensitive information and meeting strict regulatory mandates are essential. Federal agencies have consistently selected FileCloud for its hyper-secure architecture, granular governance controls, and flexible deployment options designed specifically for regulated federal environments.

FedRAMP High represents the highest security standard within the FedRAMP framework, requiring adherence to more than 420 stringent security controls. With this authorization, FileCloud is approved to support workloads involving Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and other high-impact federal data, allowing agencies to deploy the platform with confidence.

FileCloud joins a select group of Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) platforms to achieve FedRAMP High authorization. While some collaboration platforms offer federal solutions at the Moderate level, the High authorization distinguishes FileCloud as one of the few EFSS providers capable of supporting the most sensitive federal workloads requiring CUI protection and high-impact security controls.

Comprehensive security and compliance capabilities built into the FileCloud platform serve as critical components to meeting FedRAMP High requirements. These capabilities include advanced encryption for data at rest and in transit, fine-grained access controls, advanced audit logging, and policy-driven data governance. With FileCloud, federal agencies can securely collaborate, both internally and externally, while maintaining visibility, control, and compliance throughout the content lifecycle.

"Achieving FedRAMP High authorization represents a key milestone for FileCloud and demonstrates our commitment to serving customers in the Federal market space," said Jason Dover, Chief Product & Technology Officer at FileCloud. "This certification validates our security and compliance focus and enables customers with CMMC requirements to leverage FileCloud for managing sensitive data and CUI."

Through a collaboration with FedHIVE, a FedRAMP-authorized high-impact cloud environment, FileCloud is now available to customers with CMMC requirements and a need for FedRAMP-authorized vendor solutions. FileCloud's FedRAMP product version aligns seamlessly with rigorous federal security and authorization requirements while offering agencies a powerful, mission-ready platform for secure file sharing and collaboration.

"FileCloud's achievement of FedRAMP High authorization underscores the importance of trusted partnerships in securing the federal mission. FedHIVE is honored to provide the high-impact security cloud environment that enables FileCloud to expand its secure capabilities for government customers," said Michael Cardaci, CEO of FedHIVE. "By combining FileCloud's powerful collaboration platform with FedHIVE's proven operational compliance, agencies can collaborate securely, operate efficiently, and advance critical work while accelerating meaningful modernization."

For federal customers, this authorization eliminates a critical barrier to modernizing content collaboration workflows. With FedRAMP High authorization, FileCloud can support a wide range of federal use cases, including secure document sharing and collaboration, records retention, regulatory compliance, chain-of-custody tracking, and controlled external collaboration with contractors and partners.

Agencies can deploy FileCloud in government cloud, on-premises, or hybrid environments to meet specific operational and security requirements. Defense contractors and partners pursuing CMMC certification gain a clear path to compliant collaboration, streamlining supply chain security without compromising on capabilities or requiring complex custom integrations.

Explore FileCloud FedRAMP High authorized file sharing and secure content collaboration solution for federal agencies.

About FileCloud: FileCloud is a hyper-secure EFSS (Enterprise File Sync and Share) platform that provides industry-leading content collaboration, compliance, data governance, and workflow automation capabilities. In addition to its enterprise EFSS solution, FileCloud's product portfolio also includes Signority, a Canadian-based e-signature and document workflow platform.

About FedHIVE: FedHIVE® is the only FedRAMP High authorized accelerator platform delivering Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS) capabilities within a single High-impact authorization boundary. Originally granted a Joint Authorization Board (JAB) Provisional Authority to Operate (P-ATO) at the FedRAMP High baseline, FedHIVE enables SaaS providers to achieve FedRAMP High authorization faster and at significantly lower cost by allowing them to migrate their technology with minimal re-engineering while FedHIVE manages the security and continuous compliance requirements. The platform implements more than 400 NIST SP 800-53 Rev. 5 High baseline controls with 24/7 security operations, automated continuous monitoring, and independent third-party validation. FedHIVE also holds DISA provisional authorizations at IL4 and IL5, is GovRAMP (StateRAMP) authorized, and supports mission systems across multiple federal agencies including the DoD, U.S. Space Force, TSA, and the Department of State.

Media Contact:

Noemi Toth

FileCloud

Phone: 1 (888) 571-6480

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE FileCloud