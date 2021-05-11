Filevine Acquires Contract Lifecycle Management Leader, Outlaw

SALT LAKE CITY, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Filevine, the top legal tech platform, announced today that they have acquired Outlaw. Outlaw became the G2.com #1 Momentum Leader in contract management by reimagining document creation, editing, and realtime end-to-end collaboration. The companies believe that the future of legal work will be one where contracts, databases, and documents are merged together.

Filevine CEO Ryan Anderson stated, "When we started to investigate the Contract Management space, it was obvious that Outlaw was the breakout product on the market. From their easy-to-use workflows and powerful customization for complex documents, they were simply a cut above. By bringing them under the Filevine umbrella, we will help all legal practitioners, whether in the corporate or private practice setting, focus on results rather than dealing with busywork."

Both Outlaw and Filevine have been dedicated to providing a connected and seamless experience for legal teams and their clients. The areas considered "legal work" are quickly expanding and it is critical that legal tech expand to keep up. Today, Filevine is growing the capabilities of their platform to include contract management. This is a combination of the top legal tech platform with the most innovative contract and document editing software to create the core operating system for highly collaborative, connected legal work.

With this acquisition, legal teams will be able to add contracts and documents to their workflows and better deliver stellar outcomes for the clients they serve. In particular, corporate counsel teams (and those who work with them) will win from being able to manage all their projects, with contracts included, all in one place.

"We started Outlaw to build a better way to do corporate contracting from the ground up," said Outlaw CEO Evan Schneyer. "When Filevine approached us, the synergies were apparent from the start. Integrating Outlaw's tech into Filevine will add substantial value for Filevine's entire user base of 25,000+ lawyers. Now, they will have best in class contract management, with Filevine's leading platform built around workflows, communications, and reporting. This union means a more complete solution, all customized, all for them."

Current Outlaw CEO, Evan Schneyer and Cofounder Dan Dalzotto will continue to lead Outlaw's product development and will be reporting to Ryan Anderson, CEO of Filevine. Outlaw will continue to operate but with additional engineering, customer success, and sales support from Filevine to accelerate its leadership in the Contract Lifecycle Management space.

Over the upcoming months Filevine plans to deliver more features, more services, and more programs that will help make legal work more efficient and effective. With this acquisition, it is building the premiere legal platform tailored for modern legal teams and the highly complex work they do every day.

About Filevine:

Filevine is the leading cloud-based collaborative work solution for law firms. Powering everything from case management and document management to client communication and business analytics, Filevine's custom and bespoke tools simplify and elevate practice management and growth. With over 20,000 legal professionals using Filevine every day, Filevine is the top legal software company on the Inc. 5000 list, has been named one of Utah Business Fast 50 and is among the top 50 fastest-growing privately-owned software companies according to the 2020 Inc. 5000 list. Learn more at www.filevine.com.

About Outlaw:



Voted G2's #1 Momentum Leader for contract lifecycle management, Outlaw provides pioneering end-to-end contracting solutions for the fastest growing companies such as Intrado, BeyondPricing, and Democracy International. From dynamic template-based generation through in-app negotiation, lifecycle management and reporting, Outlaw automates and customizes contract workflows helping companies reach agreement faster. Outlaw has been recognized as a legal technology leader in 2020 by the National Law Journal and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. More information can be found at getoutlaw.com

Contact: Amy Dardinger, [email protected]

SOURCE Filevine

Related Links

http://www.filevine.com

