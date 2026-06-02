Filevine Launches LOIS Console: AI that Runs the Firm

SALT LAKE CITY, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Filevine today launched the Legal Operating Intelligence System (LOIS) console, AI that runs the modern law firm. Unlike legal AI tools that only accelerate a single lawyer on a single task, LOIS console empowers entire firms to run AI agents across every matter. It writes results back into the firm's system of record and then executes actions on the firm's behalf. Informed by the structure, workflows and patterns of more than 40 million legal matters, LOIS console is the only AI capable of coordinating the actual work of running a law firm, and automating away the friction slowing down legal work.

LOIS console is the first legal AI that goes from reading your matters to working on them. The market has been stuck in read-only with chatbots, summarizations, and analyses prone to hallucination, and worse, to silent omissions. LOIS closes the loop: it writes back to the firm's system of record to set tasks, move deadlines, update calendars, generate documents, refresh contact records, and run reports. A lawyer can ask LOIS which open matters need a demand letter this week and have the drafts waiting for review within minutes.

This is newly possible because LOIS console is built on something no general-purpose AI can replicate—Filevine's structured legal matter graph shaped by a decade of legal workflow intelligence across 6,000+ firms. We've paired this data with a pre-processing pipeline that empowers LOIS to read potentially millions of documents in a single analysis. And where competitors stop at "here's what we found," LOIS proves what wasn't found. In legal work, completeness is what matters. LOIS can read and write it all.

"The practice of law is not the practice of siloed tasks," commented Ryan Anderson, CEO and Founder of Filevine. "For ten years, we have watched lawyers get better tools, but tools do not run firms and tools do not win cases. We built the AI that does both." Find more of Ryan's takeaways on LOIS console on the Filevine blog.

LOIS has been live with select customers:

At Kopka Law Group, Senior Attorney Kyle Hall started saving days of waiting: "I can take a 5,000-page claim file and sort it down to a couple hundred pages of tailored summaries. It gives me a forest view instead of getting lost in the trees, and it lets me get into cases earlier instead of waiting two or three days for a human summary."

Senior Attorney Kyle Hall started saving days of waiting: "I can take a 5,000-page claim file and sort it down to a couple hundred pages of tailored summaries. It gives me a forest view instead of getting lost in the trees, and it lets me get into cases earlier instead of waiting two or three days for a human summary." At Smith and Lee Personal Injury Lawyers, Partner Ryan Lee saw how LOIS changes legal work: "Filevine understands what AI can do to case management platforms, including their own. The endgame doesn't seem to be trying to bolt AI onto old workflows. They're trying to rebuild around AI from the ground up."

Partner Ryan Lee saw how LOIS changes legal work: "Filevine understands what AI can do to case management platforms, including their own. The endgame doesn't seem to be trying to bolt AI onto old workflows. They're trying to rebuild around AI from the ground up." A mass torts attorney and Filevine user since 2020, Kyle C. Usner stopped hunting through documents by hand: "Instead of scrolling through a non-OCR document doing Control+F, LOIS finds the pathology reports and points me directly to them. My paralegals and I always click back to verify the source. That's what gives us confidence. It's not making things up."

A firm running on LOIS could be a hundred-attorney mass tort practice coordinating discovery across thousands of plaintiffs or an in-house team of six tracking risk across an enterprise. LOIS console can handle it all.

Firms and legal teams can start with LOIS console today. Load cases in, try it out, and see results right away. To request access or schedule a demonstration, visit www.filevine.com/lois.

About Filevine

Filevine, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, with offices around the world. For more than a decade, Filevine has served as the system of record for legal work and is now redefining how legal work gets done. Its Legal Operating Intelligence System (LOIS) connects contracts, matters, documents, and workflows into a single operating platform built for modern legal teams. Law firms, enterprises, and government agencies rely on Filevine to manage complex legal work with precision, security, and control. Recognized as a leader in Legal AI, Filevine has been honored by the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards, The SaaS Awards, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and the Business Intelligence AI Excellence Award (2025). Today, thousands of organizations trust Filevine to deliver measurable outcomes across every stage of the legal lifecycle.

SOURCE Filevine