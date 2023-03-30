Filing Income Taxes in 2023: Tips & What to Expect

CHICAGO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladder Up is Chicagoland's premier financial nonprofit and a trusted partner for tax preparation services. Executive Director Phyllis Cavallone-Jurek offers some tips to make filing convenient and provides insight into changes filers can expect.

eTAP Option

One option for filing taxes is Ladder Up's online Express Tax Assistance Program (eTAP). Taxes from years 2020 – 2022 are eligible. The household income must be under $73,000 and the filer must be a US citizen. The program's steps will verify eligibility. The filer will answer questions and upload documents using a smartphone or computer camera. The tax return will be prepared and reviewed for accuracy by a Ladder Up tax professional.

"Our eTAP service is very popular this year. It's a convenient and secure way to file taxes yourself online knowing a Ladder Up professional is on the other end making sure everything is filed properly," said Cavallone-Jurek. "It's an alternative option to coming to one of our Tax Assistance Program (TAP) sites. The eligibility to use eTAP differs slightly from the TAP locations, so we encourage people to visit goladderup.org first to make the best choice for their financial situation."

File Now

Ladder Up, and tax preparers in general, tend to be busiest at the beginning and end of tax season. Cavallone-Jurek recommends filing now during the middle of tax season. Crowds are smaller at TAP sites resulting in shorter wait times. The sites will begin to fill up in a few weeks as clients file before the April 18 deadline. TAP sites operate on a first come, first served basis and doors close when they reach capacity. Visit goladderup.org to view a list of TAP site locations and operating hours.

Prepare For Less

Due to the economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic such as job loss, elimination of childcare options, workforce reduction, and increased prices of everyday necessities, the United States government introduced the American Rescue Plan. This legislation included increased tax credits to most taxpayers in the form of stimulus checks tax credits. These increases were meant to be temporary relief to individuals and families at the height of the pandemic. Many of those increases tax credits have now expired and taxpayers might notice decreased return dollars for Child Tax Credit, Credit for Child and Dependent Care and Earned Income Tax.

