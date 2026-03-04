Filippo Berio Celebrates the Centennial of Puccini's Iconic Turandot with Commemorative Extra Virgin Olive Oil Tin

Limited-edition, collectible tin available in select stores nationwide mid-April

LYNDHURST, N.J., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Filippo Berio, a global leader in premium olive oil since 1867, is commemorating "Turandot," the final opera of legendary Italian composer Giacomo Puccini, with a limited-edition collectible tin, marking the 100th anniversary of the opera's world premiere at the iconic Teatro alla Scala in Milan, Italy.

Filippo Berio's limited-edition, Opera Collection Turandot EVOO Tin

Widely regarded as one of Puccini's most dramatic and enduring works, "Turandot" tells the story of a mysterious princess who challenges her suitors with three riddles in a powerful tale of love, courage, and destiny. Filippo Berio's tribute, and the latest addition to its special Opera Collection, features an elegant gold tin embossed with a striking image of Princess Turandot. The commemorative tin will be available at select retailers nationwide starting mid-April.

Filippo Berio's connection to Puccini is deeply rooted in shared heritage. The composer was born in Lucca, Italy, the same Tuscan town where Filippo Berio established his olive oil company in 1867. Lucca's rich cultural legacy has helped shape generations of artistic and culinary excellence, making this tribute especially meaningful.

"Giacomo Puccini's operas possess a timeless beauty that continues to inspire generation after generation around the world," said Marco De Feo, Vice President of Marketing, Filippo Berio USA Ltd. "We are honored to celebrate 'Turandot' and its extraordinary legacy. Rooted in olive oil heritage and inspired by timeless opera, Filippo Berio embraces the same spirit of artistry, blending tradition, craftsmanship, and passion to create olive oils that elevate everyday moments around food."

The release of Filippo Berio's special "Turandot" tins coincides with major cultural celebrations honoring the opera's centennial. Florida Grand Opera will present a new production of "Turandot", opening March 7, 2026, at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami. The milestone production will welcome an official cultural delegation from Lucca and Torre del Lago, Italy – Puccini's homeland. As a gesture of appreciation, each performer will receive Filippo Berio's commemorative tin in recognition of their role in honoring the composer's final masterpiece.

Following the Florida performances, Filippo Berio plans to extend the Opera experiential activation to New York and additional major U.S. cities throughout the remainder of the year, bringing the celebration of Italian heritage and culinary artistry to audiences nationwide.

Each iconic "Turandot" tin contains one liter of Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil, a well-balanced oil crafted from select olives, featuring fresh fruity and grassy notes. Its versatility makes it ideal for finishing dishes, dressing salads, enhancing sauces, or bringing depth of flavor to a wide range of recipes.

For the latest product news, retail rollouts, and cooking inspiration, visit https://filippoberio.com/

About Filippo Berio

The Filippo Berio brand has been committed to creating high-quality olive oil for 159 years. Founder Filippo Berio set forth exceptional standards of olive oil production that are still rigorously followed today, with each bottle bearing his signature as a seal of the finest olive oil and the brand's promise of quality. From distinctive olive oils to a selection of specialty pestos, pasta sauces, wine vinegars, and balsamic vinegars and glazes, Filippo Berio's portfolio combines the finest ingredients with high production standards. The Italian brand, trusted worldwide, promotes healthy lifestyle and food choices through its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and responsible sourcing, delivering great-tasting, accessible products that elevate the at-home cooking and culinary experience. The brand is currently sold in more than 75 countries. In the United States, Filippo Berio is marketed by Filippo Berio USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Salov Group, based in Lucca, Italy. For additional information, please visit filippoberio.com .

