Filmmaker casts TransMedia Group as publicist for his film and best-selling book, 'The Trayvon Hoax: Unmasking the Witness Fraud that Divided America'

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Having uncovered the true story of the shooting of Trayvon Martin that divided America, filmmaker Joel Gilbert has retained TransMedia Group to arrange media interviews and set up screenings for "The Trayvon Hoax, Unmasking the Witness Fraud that Divided America."

"Our PR program will sweep throughout Florida and wind up in Miami vividly showing how after examining 750 pages of phone records, Gilbert discovers the key witness in the trial of George Zimmerman, Rachel Jeantel, was a fraud," said Adrienne Mazzone, TransMedia Group president.

Gilbert then locates Trayvon's real girlfriend, Diamond Eugene, who he says was actually on the phone with Trayvon in his final minutes, during what he calls "the epic judicial hoax," said Mazzone.

TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden said publicity will highlight Gilbert's painstaking research that took him through the high schools of Miami, into the back alleys of Little Haiti, and finally to Florida State University where he finds Trayvon's real girlfriend, the real phone witness in this stunning work of investigative journalism.

The key witness whom Gilbert calls fraudulent was the 16-year-old whose recorded conversation with attorney Benjamin Crump ignited the public, swayed President Obama, and provoked the nation's media to demand Zimmerman's arrest, Madden said.

"Our publicity will show how Gilbert confirms his revelations with forensic handwriting analysis, DNA testing, obtaining unredacted court documents and reading Diamond's vast social media archives, Gilbert then reconstructs the true story of Trayvon Martin's troubled teenage life and tragic end."

Gilbert exposes in detail what he calls the most consequential hoax in recent American judicial history, The Trayvon Hoax, that was ground zero for the downward spiral of race relations in America. This incredible film has the potential to correct American history and bring America back together again.

Gilbert is president of Highway 61 Entertainment in Los Angeles. He is a political commentator and foreign policy analyst who has produced documentary feature films on Barack Obama, Dreams from My Real Father, American politics, There's No Place Like Utopia (2014) and Donald Trump, Trump The Art of the Insult. He has also produced films on Middle East politics including Farewell Israel and Atomic Jihad. Other films feature music icons Bob Dylan, Inside Bob Dylan's Jesus Years.

Contact: Catherine deHaan, catherine@transmediagroup.com, 561-750-9800, x2330 or amazzone@transmediagroup.com, Cell: 561-908-1683

SOURCE TransMedia Group

Related Links

http://www.transmediagroup.com

