Filmmaker John Landis and Costume Designer and Historian Deborah Nadoolman Landis, PhD Join Cunard Insights Program

Queen Mary 2 Welcomes Renowned Director and Costume Designer on August Transatlantic Voyage

VALENCIA, Calif., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard has announced that celebrated film director John Landis and master costume designer, historian and professor Deborah Nadoolman Landis will sail on flagship liner Queen Mary 2 as part of the luxury cruise line's renowned Insights program on a Transatlantic Crossing, August 18-25, 2019 (M925).

While sailing on the seven-night voyage from New York to Southampton, England, the pair will offer Q&A sessions, lectures and a screening for guests to get a behind-the-scenes look into the world of motion pictures.

John Landis's films include Animal House, The Blues Brothers, Three Amigos!, Coming to America, Trading Places, An American Werewolf in London and the legendary Michael Jackson's Thriller. Landis was the Executive Producer on the HBO comedy Dream On and in 2008 won an Emmy for his HBO documentary Mr. Warmth, The Don Rickles Project.

Dr. Deborah Nadoolman Landis is an Oscar-nominated costume designer, historian and professor known for creating the iconic costumes for Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark, the kingdom of Zumunda for Coming to America and Michael Jackson's legendary red leather jacket for Thriller. Professor Landis is the Director of the David C. Copley Center for Costume Design at the UCLA School of Theater, Film & Television. She has written six books including Hollywood Costume, the catalogue of her 2012 blockbuster exhibition that she curated at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London.

"Continuing Cunard's 'Stars Aboard' legacy, we are thrilled to welcome iconic film director John Landis, and esteemed costume designer, Deborah Nadoolman Landis onboard Queen Mary 2's August 18th Transatlantic Crossing," said Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America. "We are gratified to bring our guests these exclusive enrichment experiences, and to continue our legacy of hosting the world's best and brightest personalities."

Cunard's onboard Insights program offers guests an unmatched opportunity to learn from and mingle with captivating experts from various industries on every voyage, holding lectures and Q&As throughout the trip. Recent speakers have included Alan Cumming and Keegan-Michael Key. In addition, Cunard is offering extraordinary special event Crossings throughout the 2019 season celebrating fashion, astronomy, wine, ballet and more.

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

For travel advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSource or call Cunard toll free at 1-800-528-6273.

Cunard

Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded '#1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line' by Travel + Leisure's 2018, 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards and 'Best Service,' 'Best Onboard Enrichment' and 'Best World Cruise' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2018 Readers Choice Awards, Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

