Filmpalast To Open World's First Extreme Motion Chair-Equipped 4DX Auditorium and Germany's First ScreenX Auditorium

4DX enhances the on-screen visuals of action-packed blockbusters, transcending the traditional cinema experience through special effects including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubble, vibration, and scents. The result is one of the most innovative cinema formats in the industry, drawing fans into the action on the big screen.

Another point to look out for is that the 4DX auditorium in Filmpalast Kassel will be fully installed with the latest 4DX motion chairs that give the sensory overload with the most extreme 4DX motion technology to moviegoers. These are the latest and the most premium version of 4DX chairs, which are equipped with warm air effect and extra motions.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Filmpalast to open the very first ScreenX in Germany," said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "We are incredibly happy to be working with such a great new partner in revolutionizing the cinematic landscape and we look forward to developing a long-lasting partnership with them in the years to come."

"4DX and ScreenX will both be part of a great and very innovative cinema project and concept we are launching in Kassel. We want to create a place for all moviefans, all generations and their passions for different genres. From young to old, for couples, singles, sound lovers, and adventurer but also for those who love the classical cinema experience," said Juliane de Boer, CEO of Filmpalast. "As a family company involving 2 generations and in a fast changing world we believe in traditional cinema but don't want to close our eyes to technical innovations and change. Welcoming two promising concepts from Korea in our company makes us more than proud and gives us confidence to bring our audience back to the theaters from their cozy and technically well-equipped living rooms."

Filmpalast 4DX will be the world's first 4DX auditorium with Extreme Motion Chairs completely packed for entire seats. Soon the moviegoers who seek out ever-more innovative movie experience can enjoy this latest 4DX motion technology in any of the seats in Filmpalast 4DX auditorium.

About 4DX

4DX is the technology developed by CJ 4DPlex presenting an all-five-senses immersive cinematic experience incorporating synchronized motion, wind, fog, rain, lightning, scents, snow, and rainstorm that substantially enhance the visuals on-screen. More than 640 Hollywood and local titles have been screened in 4DX. To date, more than 75,000 4DX seats operate in 650 auditoriums, spanning 64 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.cj4dx.com/

About SCREENX

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection system used within a theatre setting. It was created in 2012 by CJ CGV, part of South Korean conglomerate CJ Group, as one of the "next cinema formats" along with 4DX, the multisensory cinema technology with motion and environmental effects. ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by expanding the center image of feature films and pre-show advertising to create an immersive, panoramic, 270-degree format that projects onto three theatre walls. To date, ScreenX has been installed in 221 screens around the world. ScreenX was recognized as the "Innovator of the Year" at ShowEast 2018. For more information, please visit www.screenx.co.kr

SOURCE CJ 4DPLEX

Related Links

http://www.cj4dx.com

