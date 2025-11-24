Final Call for Nominations for 2026 Military Child of the Year® Awards

Seven military children will receive $10,000 and attend a D.C. gala in their honor

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just one week remains to submit nominations for Operation Homefront's 18th annual Military Child of the Year® Award. This program honors the extraordinary achievements of America's military children and those interested in nominating someone must complete the nomination process by 11:59 p.m. CST on Monday, December 2.

Recipients will be invited to attend Operation Homefront’s Military Child of the Year Awards Gala on April 23, 2026, where they will each receive $10,000, a laptop, and other surprises donated by Operation Homefront’s generous partners.

Military children exemplify incredible resilience and strength of character, and Operation Homefront's Military Child of the Year Award program recognizes and celebrates those who thrive regardless of the challenges common to military life. Seven award recipients will be named, each representing a branch of the armed forces — Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, and National Guard.

Award recipients typically display dedication to excellence in schools and honor societies, civic associations and clubs, sports, and volunteerism. These young heroes embody leadership within their families and communities. Last year's Military Child of the Year awardees faced a change of duty stations a combined 34 times and lived through 283 months of deployments. They also logged 3,488 volunteer hours in the 12 months before nominations.

From family members and friends, to teachers, coaches, counselors, and clergy, anyone can nominate a military child. Visit operationhomefront.org/military-child-of-the-year to learn more and nominate an extraordinary military child in your life.

About Operation Homefront:

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families by improving their financial, emotional, and social well-being. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

