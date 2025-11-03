Walmart and Its Customers Unite to Uplift Military Families Nationwide Through Spark Good Program

Walmart will match customer contributions to Operation Homefront 2:1 up to $2 million

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Walmart has chosen to highlight Operation Homefront as a charity on Spark Good, reaffirming its longstanding commitment to military families nationwide. From November 3 to November 30, customers shopping on Walmart.com and the Walmart app will have the opportunity to round up their purchases at checkout and make additional donations to help advance Operation Homefront's mission to build strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families.

This year, Walmart will match customer contributions to Operation Homefront 2:1 up to $2 million - an extraordinary pledge that underscores the company's dedication to making a meaningful and lasting impact in the lives of those who serve.

Honoring veterans is in Walmart's DNA. The company has a rich history of supporting the military, dating back to founder Sam Walton, a World War II veteran. Walmart and the Walmart Foundation's support focuses on supporting employment, education, entrepreneurship, and well-being of our veterans and military families.

"Spark Good provides a timely and meaningful way for Americans to give back—as military families face the unique challenges of service life," said Erin Hogue, Senior Director, Walmart Foundation. "We believe in the power of community, and through this initiative, Walmart and its customers are helping ensure military families receive the support they deserve."

"We have long admired Walmart's steadfast support for veterans, and we are deeply grateful for their continued partnership through Spark Good and belief in our mission," said Alan Reyes, President and CEO of Operation Homefront. "Together, we are creating lasting impact for families who have earned our nation's gratitude and deserve the full backing of the nation they have served."

To date, Walmart's Spark Good Round Up program has raised more than $5 million for Operation Homefront, helping fund critical programs that empower military families to thrive in the communities they've worked so hard to protect.

About Operation Homefront

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families by improving their financial, emotional, and social well-being. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org .

About Philanthropy at Walmart

Walmart.org represents the philanthropic efforts of Walmart and the Walmart Foundation. The Walmart.org team works to tackle key social and environmental issues relevant for the retail sector in collaboration with others to spark long-lasting systemic change.

