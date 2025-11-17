Serving Relief, Sharing Gratitude: Holiday Meals for Military® Helps Families Weather Growing Financial Strain

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, national nonprofit Operation Homefront is delivering comfort and joy to thousands of military families across the country. Through its annual Holiday Meals for Military® program, the organization is helping ease the financial burden of what should otherwise be one of the most joyous times of the year by providing meal kits with all the essentials for preparing a traditional holiday meal.

Operation Homefront's Holiday Meals for Military primarily supports junior enlisted military families – grades E-1 through E-6 – as only about a third of this population reports feeling financially stable.

Food prices have surged nearly 25% in just the past five years, and this rising cost of living continues to place significant stress on military households. Operation Homefront's Critical Financial Assistance® program, which provides short-term help for military families facing unexpected financial hardship, has experienced a 57% increase in food-related requests in just the last year.

Thanks to the generous support of partners including Asbury Automotive Group, BODYARMOR Sports Drink, Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation, Dollar Tree, Food Lion Feeds, Northrop Grumman, Procter & Gamble, and Town House Crackers, Operation Homefront will distribute holiday meals at dozens of events nationwide, serving more than 13,000 families.

While food insecurity among the ranks remains stubbornly around 25%, Operation Homefront is working to ensure military families don't have to choose between paying a bill and creating those special holiday memories that are so often made around the dinner table.

"Through our Holiday Meals for Military program, Operation Homefront is stepping in to fill a great and growing need," says retired Rear Adm. Alan Reyes, President and CEO of Operation Homefront. "A holiday meal that cost $100 to prepare five years ago can easily exceed $125 at the grocery store today. The reality for many military families is that inflation is outpacing salary growth. We know there are challenges inherent to the military lifestyle, but food insecurity shouldn't be one of them."

Registration is now open for eligible military families to receive holiday meals nationwide. To see all Holiday Meals for Military event locations and to register, visit OperationHomefront.org/holiday-meals-for-military.

As military families continue to navigate increasing financial challenges, join Operation Homefront in providing the support they need now more than ever. For more information on how to donate, visit OperationHomefront.org.

About Operation Homefront

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families by improving their financial, emotional, and social well-being. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

