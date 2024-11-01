Final Open House of 2024 at Holy Name Cemetery - 0% Interest Financing Available for Limited Time

The final open house of the year at Holy Name Cemetery, located just 5 miles from New York City at 823 West Side Avenue, Jersey City, will feature one-of-a-kind options for those seeking a dignified and sacred resting place for themselves or loved ones. This event offers a close-up look at Holy Name's serene and prayerful environment, which includes options for traditional burial, mausoleum crypts, and columbarium niches for cremation.

Families will have access to special 0% interest financing exclusively during this event, enabling them to plan with flexibility and affordability. Each option at Holy Name Cemetery is designed with the utmost respect for Catholic traditions, featuring stunning liturgical artwork, grand marble crypts, and crystal-clear niches, all within a climate-controlled mausoleum chapel to allow year-round visitation.

"This final open house weekend provides an invaluable opportunity for families to explore Holy Name's exceptional resting spaces and plan for the future," said Joseph Heckel, Executive Director of Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark. "With special financing and personalized guidance from our Memorial Planning Advisors, families can approach this decision with confidence and care."

For those interested in learning more, the Holy Name Cemetery website offers stunning drone footage and photos showcasing the beautifully manicured cemetery grounds, chapel, and mausoleum spaces. Visitors to the site are encouraged to submit a simple online form to connect with professional Memorial Planning Advisors who can answer questions, provide information, and assist with any needs, no appointment necessary. Visit the website at www.rcancem.org/open-house-weekend-holy-name.

Cremation Options in a Catholic Setting

The cemetery's mausoleum chapels also provide a dedicated space for interring cremated remains, allowing families a place to grieve, heal, and honor their loved ones in a setting surrounded by liturgical art inspired by Catholic faith. Unlike home storage, which can lead to neglect or overshadowing of remains, interring cremated loved ones within the cemetery offers a sacred and dignified resting place for generations.

Join Us in Person or Online for Peace of Mind and Savings

For those ready to explore Holy Name Cemetery, there is no obligation to attend – guests can simply visit during open house hours on Saturday, November 9, or Sunday, November 10. More information, including a link to the virtual form and photo gallery, can be found at www.rcancem.org/open-house-weekend-holy-name.

