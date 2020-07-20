Finalists Announced for the 14th Annual Invest in Others Awards

ANDOVER, Mass., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("Invest in Others") is pleased to announce that 15 financial advisors have been selected as finalists for the 2020 Invest in Others Awards.

Now in its 14th year, the Invest in Others Awards program recognizes the charitable work of financial advisors in communities across the country and around the world. Through this flagship program, Invest in Others has presented 69 awards, partnered with more than 300 charities, shared hundreds of inspirational stories, and donated over $3 million to causes that financial advisors and firms care so much about.

Financial advisors are nominated for actively giving back to nonprofits in order to improve their communities and make a difference in the lives of others. Finalists are selected based on their leadership, dedication, contribution, inspiration, and impact on a nonprofit and the community it serves. The designated nonprofits of award finalists and winners will receive donations of up to $50,000 from Invest in Others.

The Invest in Others Awards will be presented digitally this year over the course of five days, from Monday, September 21 to Friday, September 25. One video awards presentation will be unveiled daily on investinothers.org at 4:45pm ET in the following order: Catalyst on September 21, Community Service on September 22, Global Impact on September 23, Volunteer of the Year on September 24, and Lifetime Achievement on September 25.

Top sponsors of the Invest in Others Awards include Advisor Group, Allianz, Cetera Financial Group, Fidelity Investments, LPL Financial, Merrill, and Natixis Investment Managers. To learn more about the finalists and their charitable work, visit investinothers.org/awards and follow #IiOAwards on social media.

By award category, the 2020 finalists are:

Catalyst

Lynette Atchley of CPA Financial Advisors, Inc. in Riverside, Calif. , for Rebirth Homes

of CPA Financial Advisors, Inc. in , for Rebirth Homes Seth Coren of Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management in New York, N.Y. , for Peter Stuyvesant Little League, Inc.

of Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management in , for Peter Stuyvesant Little League, Inc. Matt Pisani of Lincoln Investment in Bohemia, N.Y. , for Clean Slate Living

Community Service

Duane Chaney of Arch Capital Advisory Group of Raymond James in Ft. Myers, Fla., for Lee Health Foundation

of Arch Capital Advisory Group of Raymond James in Ft. Myers, Fla., for Lee Health Foundation Lisa Policare of Penn Wealth Planning in New Hope, Penn. , for Lenape Valley Foundation

of Penn Wealth Planning in , for Lenape Valley Foundation David Tornetto of Nextstep Financial Group, LLC in Clayton, Mo. , for Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis

Global Impact

Frederick P. Baerenz of AOG Wealth Management in Great Falls, Va. for David's Hope International

of AOG Wealth Management in for David's Hope International Gerard Duphiney of Duphiney Financial Network in Denville, N.J. , for Mission Madera

of Duphiney Financial Network in , for Mission Madera Michael J. Martin of ELM Wealth Management at Raymond James in Worcester, Mass. , for Be Like Brit

Volunteer of the Year

Scott Cohen of Northwestern Mutual in Los Angeles, Calif. , for Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times

of Northwestern Mutual in , for Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times Maureen Kerrigan of RBC Wealth Management – U.S. in Providence, R.I. , for Star Kids Scholarship Program

of RBC Wealth Management – U.S. in , for Star Kids Scholarship Program Brian Robinson of UBS Financial Services, Inc. in Tampa, Fla. , for The Florida Dream Center, Inc.

Lifetime Achievement

Tracye Caughell of Caughell Rodgers Investments in Bartlesville, Okla. , for Children's Musical Theatre of Bartlesville , Inc.

of Caughell Rodgers Investments in , for Children's Musical Theatre of , Inc. Lynn L. Chen-Zhang of Zhang Financial in Portage, Mich. , for Western Michigan University Foundation

of Zhang Financial in , for Foundation Hal Lynde of Raymond James Financial in Houston, Tex. , for Houston Furniture Bank

"We are thrilled to announce the finalists for the 14th annual Invest in Others Awards. Day in and day out, these financial advisors demonstrate an outstanding commitment to helping the underserved and some of the most vulnerable in our communities," said Megan McAuley, Executive Director and President of Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. "Though we are unable to celebrate in-person this year, we are excited to bring our finalists' stories to life and share them during IiO Awards Week and beyond."

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

The inspiration for the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation came directly from the financial advisors who invest in others by giving back to their communities with overwhelming generosity and dedication. Since its founding in 2006, Invest in Others has amplified these efforts by providing a platform for advisors to increase awareness, visibility, and funding to their favorite nonprofits. For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

