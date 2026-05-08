Finalists Announced for TLFT Awards 2026

Shortlisted campaigns from Accenture, McKinsey Global Publishing, Infosys and more demonstrate thought leadership impact across Revenue, Relationships, Reputation, and Real-World Impact

NEW YORK, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iResearch Services today announced the shortlist for the Thought Leadership for Tomorrow (TLFT) Awards 2026. Finalists have been selected across three categories, representing the most impactful thought leadership initiatives of the past year.

The shortlisted campaigns demonstrate excellence in generating measurable results through iResearch Services' 4R framework: Revenue, Relationships, Reputation, and Real-World Impact.

TLFT 2025

"This year's shortlist showcases thought leadership at its best," says Ty Heath, Global Director of Thought Leadership GTM at LinkedIn and Head Judge for the TLFT Awards. "These finalists have proven they can do more than generate visibility. They've earned trust, influenced decisions, and created real change in their industries."

Shortlisted Across Three Categories

The finalists were selected across the following categories:

Thought Leadership Brand Elevation Award

Accenture

Infosys

CARE

Thought Leadership Industry Catalyst Award

Infosys

Accenture

Elsevier

Thought Leadership Storytelling Award

Publicis Sapient

McKinsey Global Publishing

State Street

Rigorous Two-Stage Evaluation

Each entry was individually scored by expert judges, with particular attention to data integration and storytelling effectiveness. The shortlist was then ratified by Head Judge Ty Heath and the judging panel.

Winners to Be Announced May 21

Winners will be revealed on May 21, 2026, and further celebrated at the Thought Leadership for Tomorrow executive working forum on June 4, 2026, at the Harvard Club of New York City. The event includes a panel session with Head Judge Ty Heath exploring what makes award-winning thought leadership, offering an inside look at standout TLFT Award entries and what separated the finalists from the field.

The forum brings together practitioners from leading organizations including Google, Deloitte, LinkedIn, and IBM and more.

All finalists will receive recognition on the TLFT Awards website and inclusion in promotional campaigns.

"Trust takes work to earn now, and that's the standard these finalists were held to," says Yogesh Shah, CEO of iResearch Services. "Thought leadership in 2026 needs to build trust, influence decisions, and prove commercial value. Being able to recognize this caliber of work is a pleasure, as thought leadership deserves the same standards of excellence we apply everywhere else in business and isn't recognized nearly enough. I look forward to TLFT in June, where we'll explore these entries and their results in more detail."

For the full shortlist and further details, visit the TLFT website.

About the TLFT Awards

The TLFT Awards celebrate original ideas that lead with authority: shaping thinking, influencing decisions, and driving change. With three specialist categories, the awards recognize visionary initiatives whose thought leadership cuts through complexity to deliver insights that resonate across sectors. Entries are evaluated through the 4Rs framework: Revenue, Relationships, Reputation, and Real-World Impact. Judging is led by Ty Heath, Global Director, Thought Leadership GTM at LinkedIn.

About iResearch Services

iResearch Services is a global B2B thought leadership agency connecting data-driven insight, expert guidance, storytelling, and strategic activation to business growth.

Working with Fortune 500 companies including IBM, PwC, LinkedIn, and Google, the agency delivers end-to-end thought leadership solutions.

SOURCE Thought Leadership For Tomorrow (TLFT)