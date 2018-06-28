Finalists For Pitbull's Blockchain Music Challenge Announced

Apple co-founder and past eMerge Americas keynote speaker Steve Wozniak is providing an array of prizes courtesy of his technology education platform, Woz U. Woz U offers a career-based technology program that enable students to quickly enter the exciting and expanding Information Technology workforce. The team members of the winning pitch will each receive scholarships to Woz U and invitations to attend DesTechAZ to meet "Woz" in Scottsdale this October. The winning pitch will also win a $6,000 cash prize and the chance to showcase their success at eMerge Americas 2019.

On July 23, the finalists will be flown to Miami, FL, courtesy of American Airlines to present their pitches to an esteemed panel of judges. The judges include: Armando Christian Perez, aka Pitbull, world-renowned Artist, Entertainer and Entrepreneur; Demian Brener, Founder & CEO, Zeppelin; Jack Selby, Managing Director, Thiel Capital; and Manny Medina Jr., Bassist for Kip Moore, Songwriter. For the complete list of finalists, visit: emergeamericas.com.

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas serves as the preeminent platform transforming Miami into the technology hub of the Americas. eMerge Americas convenes and connects global industry leaders and investors with top business executives, technology decision makers, and entrepreneurs throughout the Americas. In 2018, the eMerge Americas annual conference brought together more than 15,000 attendees, over 400 participating companies and 110 innovative startups from around the world. The eMerge Americas founding partners include: Medina Capital, A Rod Corporation, Greenberg Traurig, Knight Foundation, Miami-Dade County, and the Miami Herald. For more information about eMerge Americas, please visit: emergeamericas.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finalists-for-pitbulls-blockchain-music-challenge-announced-300673962.html

SOURCE eMerge Americas

Related Links

http://emergeamericas.org

