Under Secretary Emil Michael to Headline 2026 eMerge Americas as Conference Unveils Programming Highlights

MIAMI, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eMerge Americas today announced that Emil Michael, Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering at the Department of War, will headline the 12th annual eMerge Americas Conference + Expo, returning to the Miami Beach Convention Center from April 22–24, 2026.

Michael's keynote marks a defining moment for eMerge Americas' national security vertical, as the conference continues to expand its role as a global convening platform for defense leaders, policymakers, technologists, investors, and founders shaping the future of security and advanced technology.

In the featured keynote conversation, Under Secretary Michael will join Francis X. Suarez, former Mayor of Miami and President of eMerge Americas, for a strategic discussion on how the Department of War is accelerating artificial intelligence deployment at unprecedented speed, moving from pilot programs to enterprise-wide, mission-critical integration. The conversation will explore how the Department's AI Acceleration Strategy is being executed across defense operations, including the Pentagon's partnerships with frontier AI companies, the role of the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) in providing funding vehicles for industry, and the six newly defined Critical Technology Areas that reflect the Department's investment priorities for accelerating advanced capabilities to American servicemembers.

"Welcoming Under Secretary Emil Michael to eMerge Americas is both timely and consequential," said Melissa Medina, Co-Founder and CEO of eMerge Americas. "As AI and emerging technologies redefine national security, this conversation highlights the scale of collaboration required between government and industry. eMerge Americas 2026 will unite global leaders across defense, healthcare, finance, artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, and venture, creating the cross-sector dialogue necessary to drive the next generation of transformative innovation."

Now in its 12th year, eMerge Americas 2026 will be the largest edition in the conference's history, expanding into an additional hall at the Miami Beach Convention Center and welcoming more than 20,000 attendees from over 60 countries.

New this year, eMerge will introduce a full pre-conference day dedicated to hands-on AI and quantum workshops, reflecting the rapid shift from experimentation to deployment across government and enterprise. The three-day conference will feature six dynamic stages covering AI + Deep Tech, National Security, HealthTech, FinTech, and more, alongside curated networking lounges, interactive exhibit areas, live pitches from the world's leading startups, and multiple networking events, including the Opening Night Block Party taking place on Miami Beach's iconic Lincoln Road.

In addition, eMerge Americas will host its 2nd National Security (NATSEC) Demo Day on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at PortMiami, where vetted innovators will demonstrate mission-ready, multi-domain technologies to more than 400 senior national security leaders, setting the stage for the eMerge Americas Conference + Expo (April 22–24) and reinforcing South Florida's role as a national security innovation hub.

Additional featured speakers for eMerge Americas 2026 include:

Tim Tebow , Entrepreneur, College Football Analyst, and 6x New York Times Best-Selling Author

, Entrepreneur, College Football Analyst, and 6x New York Times Best-Selling Author Jamie Siminoff , Founder of Ring

, Founder of Dr. Alex Oshmyansky , Co-Founder & CEO, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company

, Co-Founder & CEO, Mark Cuban COL. Nicole Malachowski, USAF (Ret.) , First Female Thunderbird Pilot ; Combat Veteran; Leadership Advisor

, First Female ; Combat Veteran; Leadership Advisor Ali Dasdan , Chief Technology Officer, Dropbox

, Chief Technology Officer, Nicole Baer , Chief Marketing Officer, Carta

, Chief Marketing Officer, Adam Fletcher, Chief Security Officer, Blackstone

Chief Security Officer, Manish Goyal, VP & Senior Partner, Global AI & Analytics Leader, IBM Consulting

VP & Senior Partner, Global AI & Analytics Leader, Mariana Atencio, Award-Winning Journalist & Author; Founder, GoLike Media

A full and continually updated list of speakers and agenda topics is available at emergeamericas.com, with additional announcements to be released in the coming weeks. For images of the eMerge 2026 speakers, please view HERE .

Attendee registration is open with an array of package options, including VIP, Standard, Titan and more HERE . VIP pass holders will gain exclusive access to the VIP Lounge, including private meet-and-greets with Tim Tebow and other headline speakers. Government discounts are also available for federal, state, and local officials, government innovation employees, active-duty military, veterans, and first responders.

Media and content creators interested in attending 2026 eMerge Americas should apply . Media-ready photos from 2025 eMerge Americas are HERE .

For more information about eMerge Americas including past conferences, programs, exhibitors and more, visit emergeamericas.com and follow online via Facebook , X and Instagram . For more press inquiries please contact Sam Pell at [email protected] or [email protected] .

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas is a strategic convener and catalyst for innovation, bringing together global enterprises, startups, investors, and government leaders to accelerate advancements in AI, finance, health, and national security. Through year-round programming and its annual global tech conference + expo in Miami, eMerge Americas connects capital, talent, and ideas to drive impactful progress, strengthen industries, and bring transformative and emerging technologies to market. Since 2014, the global tech conference + expo has attracted 20,000+ attendees annually from over 50 countries and catalyzed billions in venture investment.

