Finally, an Alternative to Denver International: Avelo Airlines Takes Flight for Northern Colorado

The twice-weekly flights between FNL and Los Angeles' most convenient and popular airport -- Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) -- will be the only nonstop scheduled airline service between Southern California and Northern Colorado. The flights will be operated by Boeing Next Generation 737-800 aircraft.

Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said "Traveling between Northern Colorado and Southern California is now easier and more affordable than ever. We're excited to take flight today, connecting these popular destinations and the remarkable outdoor experiences both regions offer."

Starting today, Avelo will fly between BUR and FNL on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The flight departs from BUR at 7:10 a.m. and arrives at FNL at 10:35 a.m. The returning flight departs FNL at 11:15 a.m., arriving BUR at 12:40 p.m.

Northern Colorado's Gateway to Outdoor Adventure

Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks, traffic congestion, and train and shuttle transfers frequently encountered at DEN, FNL offers a refreshingly smooth and simple hometown airport experience.

"Residents within the Northern Colorado Region have expressed a solid desire for more convenient and cost-effective air travel options," said Northern Colorado Airport Director, Jason Licon. "Avelo has committed to partner with smaller more convenient airports like ours, offering affordable flights to popular destinations such as the Los Angeles area."

With 300 days of sunshine, snow-capped mountains, idyllic lakes and clear-running rivers, FNL is Northern Colorado's gateway to an array of outdoor activities for every interest. Situated just 50 miles north of Denver and south of Cheyenne, the Fort Collins / Loveland corridor is home to a lively arts and entertainment scene, infinite dining options and a spirited nightlife.

LA's Best Airport

Whether Customers are departing or arriving, BUR offers a refreshingly convenient and hassle-free experience. Named the 2019 "Best U.S. Airport" by Fodor's Travel, BUR features include seamless curbside pickup and drop-off, smaller crowds, unrivaled speed for plane-to-carousel bag delivery, faster TSA security lines, and short walking distances between the terminal and ground transportation, parking and rental cars (instead of the time-consuming shuttles and trains necessary at other larger airports). All of this makes BUR LA's ultra-convenient, stress-free gateway.

"The timing of Avelo's new service to Northern Colorado is ideal for travelers looking for a convenient way to experience autumn and winter in one of the most beautiful regions of the country," says Frank Miller, Executive Director, Hollywood Burbank Airport.

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

Avelo's everyday low fares have no change or cancellation fees. There is also no charge for Customers who choose to make reservations by phone. Additionally, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and for bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo operates single-class, fuel-efficient 189-seat 737-800 mainline jets, offering a spacious and comfortable experience. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo became America's first new scheduled airline in nearly 15 years when it initiated service on April 28, 2021, from its first base at BUR. The airline – which offers a more convenient, caring and affordable experience – currently serves 11 popular destinations across the Western U.S.

In early November, Avelo will begin serving Customers in Connecticut from its first East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). The airline will initially fly between HVN and five popular Florida destinations – Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Palm Beach and Tampa.

In its first six months of operation, Avelo is delivering industry-leading reliability. In fact, over the past 90 days, Avelo achieved a 90% on-time performance run rate and reported only two cancellations – representing a 99.8% completion factor.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in a "One Crew" mindset that promotes teamwork, kindness and, above all, doing the right thing. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers provide a smooth, enjoyable, reliable and caring experience for its Customers.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, surprisingly low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Avelo Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 11 popular destinations across the Western U.S., including its base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), and starting this fall, Avelo will begin serving Connecticut from its first East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information visit AveloAir.com.

About Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL)

Located just north of Denver, the Fort Collins – Loveland area is known for its thriving craft beer industry, eclectic arts and entertainment scene and mix of outdoor recreational activities. With 300 days of sunshine, snow-capped mountains, idyllic lakes, and clear-running rivers, it's captivating year-round. Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) is the nearest to Estes Park, base camp to the breathtaking Rocky Mountain National Park which is home to an abundance of wildlife and miles of hiking trails. Drive times from FNL to world-renowned ski resorts like Breckenridge, Vail, Copper Mountain, and Winter Park are like those from the Denver International Airport.

About Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR)

Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) is owned and operated by the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority, a joint powers agency created in 1977 between the Cities of Burbank, Glendale and Pasadena. More information can be found on the airport's website, HollywoodBurbankAirport.com, and on the airport's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds.

*The one-way $39 fare includes government taxes and fees. The fare is available on a limited number of flights and seats. Fare must be purchased by October 20, 2021. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

