Finally, Ben & Jerry's Euphoria for Fido!

For the first time in the ice cream company's history, Ben & Jerry's is unveiling two new flavors designed exclusively for canines. Doggie Desserts by Ben & Jerry's are tasty frozen treats that are paws-itively perfect for your pet, specifically formulated for dogs with a sunflower butter base. The frozen fun of peanut butter & pretzel swirls in "Pontch's Mix" or the cool creaminess of pumpkin and mini cookies in "Rosie's Batch" is just what a good dog needs after a raucous puppy playdate or a long walk with their human. All of the high-quality ingredients used in Doggie Desserts can be found in current Ben & Jerry's ice cream recipes.

"We know our fans love their dogs and treat them like family," said Lindsay Bumps, a Ben & Jerry's Global Marketing Specialist who also happens to be a certified veterinary technician. "We created this product line so pups can enjoy something even better than belly rubs. Doggie Desserts are the sweetest treat they'll ever put their paws on."

"Pontch's Mix" and "Rosie's Batch" were named after two real dogs in the Ben & Jerry's office—an affectionate Frenchie and a rescue mutt of mixed heritage. As a dog-friendly workplace, the Ben & Jerry's headquarters in Vermont often has up to 40 pups curled up under desks, keeping employees company. They're all part of the K9 to 5-er crew that adds a little joy to the office atmosphere.

In addition to the two new Doggie Desserts, Ben & Jerry's has partnered with like-minded suppliers to offer must-have pet accessories like a 6' custom tie dye leash made from recycled water bottles and a plush cone toy stuffed with recycled fill. Limited quantities are available at www.store.benjerry.com .

Doggie Desserts will be sold individually in 4-oz mini cups or in 4-count multipacks, with a suggested retail price of $2.99 and $4.99. They will be found in supermarkets, mass retailers, and select pet stores nationwide. Learn more at Benjerry.com and be sure to follow @BenandJerrysDogs on Instagram.

No bones about it, Doggie Desserts are a dog's new best friend.

About Ben & Jerry's

As an aspiring social justice company, Ben & Jerry's believes in a greater calling than simply making a profit for selling its goods. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream, yogurt and sorbet using high-quality ingredients. Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices in a number of ways including a focus on values-led sourcing. In 2015 the company completed its transition to using entirely non-GMO (genetically modified organisms) ingredients by source as well as to fully source Fairtrade-certified ingredients wherever possible, which benefits farmers in developing countries. Ben & Jerry's products are distributed in 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchise Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops, restaurants and other venues. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, economic reward and a commitment to the community. Ben & Jerry's became a certified B Corp in 2012. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation granted $3.4MM in 2020 to support grassroots organizing for social and environmental justice around the country. The Foundation's philanthropy is guided by Ben & Jerry's employees who serve on committees that review applications.

SOURCE Ben & Jerry's