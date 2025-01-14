Finally, Ben & Jerry's Made for Sharing: Introducing NEW Scoop-apalooza

Beautifully Shareable, Ultimately Pair-able

BURLINGTON, Vt., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to scoop, share, and celebrate! Ben & Jerry's is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation made for sharing: Scoop-apalooza - a collection of four delicious new flavors, available in 28 oz containers and each crafted to bring friends and family together for everyday celebrations. With larger sizes and irresistible combinations, these flavors are perfect for smaller group moments, gatherings, or just a cozy night in for fans and friends.

Introducing Ben & Jerry's Scoop-apalooza in four NEW, crowd-pleasing flavors perfect for sharing.

The Scoop-apalooza lineup features four crowd-pleasing flavors:

Vanilla & Fudge Brownie : A classic combination of rich vanilla ice cream swirled with decadent fudge brownies made by the Greyston Bakery who support open hiring.

: A classic combination of rich vanilla ice cream swirled with decadent fudge brownies made by the Greyston Bakery who support open hiring. Chocolate & Fudge Swirl : For chocolate enthusiasts, this flavor offers a creamy chocolate base with luscious fudge swirls that will make your taste buds dance.

: For chocolate enthusiasts, this flavor offers a creamy chocolate base with luscious fudge swirls that will make your taste buds dance. Strawberries & Cream : Sweet cream ice cream blended with vibrant strawberry swirls.

: Sweet cream ice cream blended with vibrant strawberry swirls. Coffee & Fudge Chip: This flavor combines bold coffee ice cream, with coffee from our friends at BLK & Bold who empower youth and support grassroots change, along with oodles of fudge chips that are sure to perk up any gathering.

"This is a whole new Ben & Jerry's for today's fans who know that sharing is caring," said Flavor Guru, Haylee Nelson, adding "Scoop-apalooza is intentionally unpretentious to appeal to all of your friends and loved ones, and to pair best with any celebration be it cake, pie or dare I say… on a warm brownie?"

Don't love sharing your 16 oz Ben & Jerry's pint? Scoop-apalooza proves that sharing can be deliciously easy. With a 28 oz container designed to bring everyone to the table, Scoop-apalooza turns ice cream into a moment for you and your crew. Feedback from early testing with fans was "Ben & Jerry's pints are for your personal ice cream moments whereas Scoop-apalooza is ideal to dish out with friends." Or, in other words, "Pint for you, Scoop-apalooza for the crew."

Living up to their corporate mantra: "If it's not fun, why do it?" Ben & Jerry's is giving fans an exclusive chance to try and share some Scoop-apalooza with their friends before the flavors are available on shelves nationally. From January 14 - 28, the ice cream maker will give away exclusive Scoop-apalooza kits via Ben & Jerry's social media channels and promotions offering fans the chance to get into the sharing spirit by gifting a kit to a pal as well as one for themselves.

Scoop-apalooza will be available at grocery stores nationwide starting this month found alongside where you find your favorite Ben & Jerry's pint. Learn more about our 4 NEW share-tastic flavors at https://www.benjerry.com/flavors/scoop-apalooza

About Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and Non-Dairy/vegan desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a Certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in over 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, a fair financial return, and addressing issues of social, racial, and environmental injustice around the globe. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation, guided by Ben & Jerry's employees, granted $4.5 MM in 2024 to support progressive, justice-focused grassroots organizing around the country. For up-to-date information visit benjerry.com.

