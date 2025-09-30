Finance Firm Deploys Secure AI Agent with CloudX

MANALAPAN, N.J., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A multinational finance company has rolled out a secure artificial intelligence agent developed with CloudX to 250 staff members, aiming to improve productivity while safeguarding sensitive information.

The move comes as 95% of enterprise AI pilots fail to reach deployment, according to an MIT study of hundreds of cases, often because of concerns about data security.

AI guardrails include enforcing that confidential information is not used to train third-party AI models for use by others Enterprise AI agents only deliver business results after training for specific tasks

From the 5% of successful cases, the research found that 66% collaborated with AI partners to put their agents to work on actual business problems.

In the case of the finance firm, company leaders asked CloudX for help allowing staff to use large language models (LLMs) without exposing confidential material to external platforms.

CloudX designed an agent that connects employees to models from providers such as Anthropic, OpenAI, Meta, and DeepSeek only after auditing prompts and responses to ensure compliance.

"In enterprise environments, establishing robust guardrails is essential for managing AI-human interactions and safeguarding organizational integrity," explained CloudX's CTO Pablo Romeo.

Effective guardrails enforce that confidential company information is not used to train third-party models for use by others, apply strict answer validation rules, limit response length, or integrate fallback logic when the model's confidence is low.

"These measures help maintain control over the AI's outputs and reduce the risk of unintended consequences," Romeo added.

To move from proof of concept to production, CloudX also builds its enterprise agents for specific business tasks, fine tuning them for those tasks and grounding them in company data so that they consistently deliver high accuracy and quality.

For example, a different agent for invoice reconciliation at the same firm achieved close to a 33% reduction in the time required for the task in a system with multiple platforms and a high transaction volume.

The collaboration between the finance firm and CloudX has continued for over three years. Both sides describe the partnership as a way to balance technological innovation with strict data protection requirements.

About CloudX

CloudX is a leader in cognitive transformation, specializing in the development of enterprise AI agents that deliver measurable business impact. Their scalable, production-ready AI solutions automate complex workflows and drive significant reductions in operational costs, earning the trust of some of the world's most demanding organizations. Visit cloudx.com .

Media Contact:

Victor Aimi

954-303-4761

[email protected]

SOURCE CloudX