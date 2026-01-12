Financial Advisor Kim Ramchandani Joins Cetera from LPL

Veteran advisor focused on empathetic service, transparent guidance, and lifelong client relationships selects Cetera to support her growth plans

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera welcomes financial advisor Kim Ramchandani and her deeply personal, relationship-driven approach to financial planning that emphasizes education, transparency and long-term client support. She now is affiliating with Cetera after nearly 20 years at LPL, where her experience included managing approximately $206 million in assets under administration.*

Serving clients ranging from first-time investors to those preparing for retirement, Ramchandani believes financial advice should be accessible to everyone, regardless of account size or experience level.

"My life experiences taught me early on that no two people, or financial journeys, are ever the same," Ramchandani said. "That belief has guided my entire career. I focus on listening first to understand what truly matters to my clients and then building financial strategies that adapt as their lives evolve."

Ramchandani said the move to Cetera is due to several changes LPL made that impacted relationships with her OSJ and the Webster Bank investment program where she was aligned for many years.

"We experienced several transitions with the bank program and LPL, and each change introduced new challenges. During that time, I often felt our concerns weren't being heard and that we lacked a strong advocate," Ramchandani said. "Cetera offers a robust platform and a well-established reputation, which made the decision to move from LPL to Cetera the right choice for me."

At Cetera, Ramchandani can reconnect with other LPL alums, such as Community Financial Institution Director Brian Neyland, CFP®, who spent 15 years with LPL and was a key member of the large OSJ with which Ramchandani was previously aligned.

LeAnn Rummel, President and CEO of Cetera Investment Services, welcomed Ramchandani saying: "Kim's emphasis on trust, empathy, and ongoing client education makes her an excellent fit with Cetera. We are eager to support her with our service excellence as she cares for clients while seeking the same outpaced growth results Cetera has helped many other advisors achieve."

*Value approximated based on information provided to Cetera for asset holdings as of July 21, 2025.

