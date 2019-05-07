Financial Advisory, Restructuring, And Valuation Expert Marti P. Murray Joins The Brattle Group's New York Office

NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group is pleased to announce that Marti P. Murray, an expert in complex financial transactions who has served as an investment manager, a bankruptcy and restructuring financial advisor, and a fiduciary has joined the firm's New York office as a principal. Ms. Murray joins Brattle from Murray Analytics, a firm she founded and which specialized in expert testimony, financial advisory, business and securities valuation, and fiduciary oversight.

Ms. Murray's career spans more than thirty years and includes serving as an expert witness as well as in leadership roles at both investment management and financial advisory firms. She was the founder, president, and portfolio manager of Murray Capital Management, a distressed debt-focused hedge fund that she led from 1995-2008. While at Murray Capital, she played an active leadership role in numerous high-profile restructurings and litigations; her clients included Fortune 500 pension funds, university endowments, private foundations, funds of funds, and high net worth individuals.

"Marti's experience in navigating the complexities of high-stakes transactions will be a great asset to our clients in New York and around the country," remarked Brattle President Alexis Maniatis. "Marti will also add significant capacity to Brattle's bankruptcy and restructuring practice," added Principal Yvette Austin Smith.

"I am thrilled to be joining Brattle's first-rate team of financial advisory and dispute experts," said Ms. Murray. "Our blended expertise will enhance the services available to my existing clients, and I look forward to working on a broad range of disputes with my new Brattle colleagues."

Ms. Murray was an adjunct professor at the NYU Stern School of Business from 2001-2013, having taught courses on bankruptcy and distressed debt investing. She currently serves as the vice-chair of the Academic Relations Committee for the Turnaround Management Association. She has been a frequent speaker at investor conferences worldwide on the topics of distressed debt and activist investing, including most recently at VALCON 2018.

She is the author of "Notes from the Road: The Bankruptcy Cases Everyone is Talking About and the Issues that Make Them Controversial," published by the American Bankruptcy Institute. She was also a contributing author to the first edition of Managing Hedge Fund Risk: From the Practitioner's Perspective. Ms. Murray has served on the board of directors of multiple companies and investment vehicles, including Edcon, PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II, and California Coastal Communities and is a full member of the National Association of Federal Equity Receivers (NAFER).

Several of Ms. Murray's colleagues from Murray Analytics will be joining her in moving to Brattle, including associates Julia Zhu and Mohnish Zaveri, both of whom have expertise in financial modeling and analytical support.

