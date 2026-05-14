Financial Education Falls Below Core Academic Standards in Every State, New Analysis Reveals

New policy analysis highlights structural gaps and calls for standards-based reform to improve student readiness.

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) released the first comprehensive national evaluation examining whether state financial education mandates meet the same minimum academic standards applied to core subjects such as math, science, and English. The findings reveal widespread structural gaps in the governance and implementation of financial education across the United States.

Over the past two decades, financial education has gained recognition as an essential component of preparing students for adult life. In response, states have expanded graduation requirements and introduced financial literacy mandates. Yet until now, little attention has been given to whether these programs are supported by the same rigor, accountability, and instructional infrastructure that define other required academic subjects.

The new policy analysis evaluates financial education programs in all 50 states using a standards-based framework grounded in widely accepted academic practices. Rather than measuring whether financial education exists, the report assesses how programs are structured, implemented, and supported relative to the minimum expectations routinely applied to core academic coursework.

Access the Report: National Evaluation of State Financial Literacy Mandates and Academic Standards Alignment: Assessing Parity with Core High School Academic Requirements Across All 50 States

Key National Findings

The evaluation identified consistent and systemic gaps between financial education policies and the minimum standards applied to other required academic disciplines. Among the most significant findings:

The national average alignment score was 3.92 percent - meaning states fall more than 96 percent below minimum academic standards on average

No state met parity with minimum core academic standards across financial education programming

Only two determinations across 600 evaluated criteria met minimum parity expectations

The highest-performing state achieved only 16.7 percent of the maximum possible score

The report results indicate that the challenges facing financial education are structural rather than isolated. Even where mandates exist, programs lack the foundational components needed to produce consistent, measurable outcomes.

Methodology of the 50-State Evaluation

The evaluation includes all 50 U.S. states and examines state-level education policy and governance frameworks governing financial education. Each state was assessed using a consistent methodology designed to ensure comparability across jurisdictions.

Key characteristics of the analysis include:

A four-domain evaluation framework

Twelve standardized criteria per state

A scoring system based on minimum baseline standards used in the core academic subjects

Importantly, the report evaluates financial education against the same minimum expectations already applied to required coursework.

A companion report ranks all states individually.

Why This Matters

Students graduate high school facing complex financial decisions involving employment, credit, housing, and long-term financial planning. When financial education is not governed with the same rigor as other required subjects, instruction may be inconsistent, fragmented, and insufficient to prepare students for real-world financial responsibilities. Aligning financial education with established academic standards provides a clear pathway toward stronger instructional quality, improved consistency, and measurable long-term outcomes.

A Call for Standards-Based Reform

The NFEC developed this report to provide policymakers, educators, and community leaders with a transparent baseline assessment of financial education policy and program design. The findings are intended to support informed decision-making and coordinated action to strengthen financial education and improve student readiness outcomes nationwide.

The NFEC's Make Financial Education Core Campaign advocates raising financial education to the same academic standards, rigor, and accountability applied to other core subjects.

About the National Financial Educators Council



The National Financial Educators Council is a Certified B Corporation and IACET Accredited Provider dedicated to improving financial capability through professional standards, research, and education programs.

Contact:

Claudia Martins

702.620.3059

[email protected]

SOURCE National Financial Educators Council