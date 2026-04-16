Mideast State Chapters Form Regional Coalition Advancing Financial Education and Leadership

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Financial Educators Council® (NFEC) is pleased to announce its collaboration of individual state chapters across the Mideast region, comprising Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia. Together, they represent a coordinated coalition committed to strengthening financial literacy and economic empowerment initiatives across the region.

Operating independently yet aligned regionally, these chapters work collectively to build infrastructure, expand access to resources, and address the financial education challenges and needs of Mideast families and students.

Expanding Access, Ensuring Impact

The Mideast coalition's advocacy promotes regionwide financial education mandates, credentials for qualified educators, measurable performance standards, structured K-12 academic progression, family engagement, and sustainable funding paradigms. Through their efforts, financial education is elevated as a foundational, accountable life skill.

The state-level chapters are steered by professional Advisory Boards, whose members contribute cross-sector expertise to guide strategic progress at the local level.

Advisory Leadership in the Region

Natalie Bennett, CPF®, New York – CEO and Lead Coach, Thrive Mindset LLC, empowers ambitious professionals to gain clarity, build confidence, and cultivate resilience in their financial, personal, and career lives.

Makeela Brathwaite, BA, New York – Executive Director of Grow Brooklyn, a nonprofit that provides free tax preparation, housing counseling, legal services, and financial coaching to low-income New Yorkers.

Nakiea Cook, MBA, CFEI®, New York – Founder/Principal Consultant, NC Accounting & Consulting Solutions. Her work focuses on financial education and systems-based financial leadership for nonprofits, small businesses, and community organizations.

Barry Feigenbaum, MBA, CFEI®, CFP®, New Jersey – Retired banker; Owner of Feigenbaum Associates, providing financial education to various audiences – primarily corporate clients educating employee groups in retirement planning or lifetime savings.

Autumn Green, MEd, Delaware – graduate of the Goldman Sachs Black in Business Program; member, Pete DuPont Freedom Foundation E3 Program; Founder of My Stewardship Journey, a financial leadership development company for early- to mid-career professionals.

Ramona Jones, MS, PMP, Virginia – retired U.S. Navy Veteran; Founder of Jeunibe Financial Advisory, an enterprise specializing in holistic planning strategies and tailored financial solutions that guide individuals and families toward financial independence.

Matthew Mellett, MS, ChFC, CLS, Delaware – personal finance educator and author; owner of The Saucon Creek Institute for Financial Literacy.

Krystal Nunn, MBA, New Jersey – financial services professional with 10+ years' leadership experience; Financial Wellness Administrator, American Heritage Federal Credit Union.

Sanjay Pani, MBA, New York – 20+ years in financial services leadership; Founder/CEO of Rally Bulls, a personal finance and investment learning ecosystem.

Spencer Rogers, Jr., CFEI®, CPFWCSM, New Jersey – experienced administrator in small business, nonprofit, and government contracting; Founder/CEO, Thrive Financial and Thrive Credit Repair.

Bola Sokunbi, CFEI®, New Jersey –financial wellness author, speaker, and Founder of Clever Girl Finance®, one of the largest online personal finance media and education platforms for women in the U.S.

Together, these leaders guide initiatives to strengthen financial education standards, expand access to evidence-based programming, and inspire lasting improvements in financial wellness outcomes across New England communities.

"While each of our Mideast state chapters addresses its communities' unique needs, we share a mission to improve financial well-being," said Vince Shorb, the National Financial Educators Council's CEO. "Regional unity allows us to elevate standards and increase access."

The Mideast Financial Educators Council operates under the NFEC, a Certified B Corporation and IACET Accredited Provider advancing higher benchmarks in financial education. Through professional certification, policy advocacy, and evidence-based programming, NFEC supports a growing network of leaders dedicated to improving financial literacy outcomes and long-term financial stability.

Media Contact:

Claudia Martins

7026203059

[email protected]

SOURCE National Financial Educators Council