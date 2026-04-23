Southern State Chapters Coalesce to Promote Financial Education, Provide Advisory Guidance

FRISCO, Texas, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Financial Educators Council® (NFEC) proudly recognizes its expanding network of state chapters in the Southern region, including Arkansas, Tennessee, and Texas. Collectively, these chapters operate as a unified coalition committed to advancing financial literacy, economic empowerment, and sustainable financial wellness initiatives across the region.

Although each chapter functions independently, their shared efforts demonstrate a coordinated strategy to address the financial education challenges facing students, families, and communities. By aligning priorities across state boundaries, Southeast Inland chapters are strengthening the regional framework needed to deliver high-quality programming and meaningful advocacy.

Advocacy to Increase Access and Elevate Standards

The primary objective of the Southern coalition is to expand equitable access to financial education while raising instructional standards to match those of core academic disciplines. That includes support for comprehensive statewide mandates, qualified educator requirements, measurable performance assessments, structured K-12 curriculum progression, parental involvement, and long-term funding sustainability. The coalition remains dedicated to positioning financial education as an essential life skill delivered with accountability and measurable outcomes.

Leaders from each state chapter serve on advisory boards that help shape strategic direction and local implementation. These advisors bring expertise from finance, education, public policy, and community development.

Advisory Leadership in the Region

Nickole Diaz, BA, CFEI®, Arkansas – two decades of experience in accounting and finance; Founder and CEO of Transformation Circle, a company dedicated to empowering individuals and communities through transformative financial education.

Shawn Goffer, BS, CFEI®, Tennessee – 20 years of accounting experience, including 10 in forensic accounting; owner of Gabriel's Shift Global Impact Center, a company that helps people achieve financial sustainability through comprehensive education, workforce development, apprenticeships, and meaningful employment.

Dr. Wally Luckeydoo, EdD, Tennessee – educator and advocate for financial literacy and career readiness; Career and Technical Education Teacher and Work-based Learning Coordinator at Smyrna High School in Nashville, teaching Personal Finance and Dual Enrollment Personal Finance.

Derrick L. Adell, MJ, Texas – Registered Representative and Financial Advisor of Park Avenue Securities; Financial Representative of The Guardian Life Insurance Company; Founder of Holistiq Planning LLC, an enterprise that manages investments and curates insurance plans and assets with clients' values, goals, and experiences in mind.

Lottia Fredo, Texas – 20+ years of experience in higher education at public, private, and proprietary colleges; Financial Wellness Chair for the Coalition of Higher Education Assistance Organizations (COHEAO); Founder of the nonprofit organization Relay: Heroes Today, Leaders Tomorrow, creating opportunities for students and families to achieve educational success and financial responsibility.

Together, this leadership network will advance evidence-based programming, strengthen standards, and drive lasting improvements in financial wellness outcomes across the South Inland region.

"Each of our Southern state chapters reflects the unique needs of its communities, but we are united by a shared mission to improve financial well-being," said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council. "Through regional collaboration, we can accelerate progress and ensure that more individuals gain access to tools that support long-term financial stability."

The work of these chapters supports the NFEC's national mission to elevate financial education standards, expand professional certification requirements, and advance policy reform to make financial education a core subject. The NFEC is dedicated to strengthening financial capability nationwide.

These chapters are part of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), an internationally recognized, IACET-accredited organization and Certified B Corporation. NFEC provides comprehensive training, curriculum, and implementation frameworks that empower educators and community leaders to deliver effective, measurable financial education programs.

Media Contact

Claudia Martins

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SOURCE National Financial Educators Council