Financial Executives International Joins the Oracle NetSuite Associations and Buying Groups Program

FEI gains access to exclusive cloud ERP resources to help its members run their businesses more efficiently

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Executives International (FEI), a leading organization dedicated to advancing the success of finance leaders, their organizations, and the profession, today announced it has joined the Oracle NetSuite Associations and Buying Groups program. By joining this program, FEI will be able to provide its members with exclusive access to NetSuite preferred pricing and industry resources. With NetSuite's AI-powered enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, organizations can increase productivity, improve efficiencies, and provide the visibility and control needed to run successful businesses.

Founded in 1931, FEI is a nonprofit professional association of senior-level financial executives — including CFOs, CAOs, controllers, treasurers, and other finance leaders — that helps more than 11,000 members across 50+ U.S. chapters build peer community, access thought leadership, and advance the finance profession through education, advocacy, and research. To help its members accelerate digital finance transformation and make modern, scalable ERP more accessible, FEI is joining the NetSuite Associations and Buying Groups program.

"Finance leaders are navigating compressed close cycles, increasing compliance requirements, and growing data demands from the business," said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, president and CEO, Financial Executives International. "By joining the NetSuite Associations and Buying Groups program, FEI can offer its members access to proven AI-powered ERP capabilities and expert resources to help streamline operations, strengthen controls, and improve business visibility. With NetSuite, members can focus more time on strategic decision‑making and growth."

As part of the NetSuite Associations and Buying Groups program, FEI will receive technical and functional support including preferred pricing for NetSuite software and related services, educational resources, and dedicated customer success support. To share best practices and foster professional engagement, members are also invited to join industry events and networking opportunities with NetSuite's expansive partner network.

"Associations play an important role in fostering community and growth in business ecosystems, and we are excited to welcome FEI to the NetSuite Associations and Buying Groups program," said Ranga Bodla, vice president of field engagement and marketing, Oracle NetSuite. "With greater access to NetSuite technology and expertise, FEI's members can better respond to unique industry challenges and enable their businesses to adapt and thrive."

Learn more about the NetSuite Associations and Buying Groups program and how to join here.

About the NetSuite Associations and Buying Groups Program

NetSuite Associations and Buying Groups program supports associations and their members by providing access to valuable benefits including educational events, networking opportunities, and preferred pricing for NetSuite and related services. With NetSuite, the #1 AI cloud ERP, organizations can access an integrated business system with embedded AI that delivers powerful financial management, supply chain, customer experience, and HR capabilities.

About Financial Executives International (FEI)

Financial Executives International (FEI) is the association of choice for senior-level financial executives. FEI advances the success of financial leaders, their organizations, and the profession by providing peer networking, professional development, research, advocacy, and thought leadership. Founded in 1931 and headquartered in Morristown, NJ, FEI serves more than 11,000 members through a network of over 50 chapters across the United States and through its independent research affiliate, the Financial Education & Research Foundation (FERF). Learn more at www.financialexecutives.org.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Financial Executives International (FEI)