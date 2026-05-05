Financial Executives International Welcomes Randstad as Strategic Partner

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Executives International (FEI), the leading organization dedicated to advancing the success of financial leaders, their organizations, and the profession, today announced that Randstad USA has joined its Strategic Partnership Program. This partnership will provide FEI members with valuable insights and expertise on navigating the evolving landscape of workforce transformation, digital talent strategies, and a rapidly shifting labor market.

As organizations accelerate digital adoption and face increased competition for skilled talent, CFOs and finance leaders require trusted guidance on workforce planning, automation, upskilling, and the financial implications of talent shortages. Randstad USA's global expertise in talent solutions, HR technology, and workforce intelligence provides FEI Members with the strategic insight required to meet these challenges.

"We are pleased to welcome Randstad USA to our Strategic Partnership Program," said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO, Financial Executives International and Financial Education & Research Foundation. "As workforce strategy becomes an increasingly critical component of corporate success, finance leaders need access to forward-thinking insights and data-driven expertise. Randstad USA brings exceptional knowledge that will help our Members navigate this evolving talent landscape."

"The finance industry is at a critical juncture where the speed of technological change is colliding with a significant talent gap," said Jason Flanders, President, Professional Talent Solutions (PTS) at Randstad USA. "By providing financial leaders with the insights they need to build agile, digital-first teams, this partnership with FEI will help construct a new model for the finance function to meet current and future business goals and strategies."

Through this partnership, FEI Members will benefit from Randstad's:

Educational content on workforce transformation, digital skills, and automation trends

Insights on global and U.S. labor market conditions and compensation benchmarks

Best practices for recruiting, retaining, and upskilling talent

Expertise in strategic workforce planning, HR technology, and organizational agility

About FEI

Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading association and advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its Members hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, chief accounting officers, controllers, treasurers, and tax executives at companies in every major industry. FEI enhances Member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research, and publications. Members participate in the activities of local Chapters in the U.S. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ. Visit www.financialexecutives.org for more information.

About Randstad

Randstad is the world's largest talent company and a global leader in HR services. The company supports clients in navigating workforce transformation by providing staffing, talent acquisition, workforce strategy, and digital HR solutions. Operating in 39 countries with more than 40,000 employees, Randstad empowers people and organizations to realize their true potential. For more information, visit www.randstadusa.comwww.randstad.com.

SOURCE Financial Executives International (FEI)