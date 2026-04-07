New Research Reveals CFOs Evolving into Strategic Architects Amid AI Transformation

FERF and CrossCountry Consulting Study Finds 77% of Finance Leaders Deeply Involved in Enterprise Strategy, Yet Operational Demands and AI Governance Gaps Remain Key Challenges

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Education & Research Foundation (FERF), the independent non-profit research affiliate of Financial Executives International (FEI), in collaboration with CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory and technology solutions firm, today released "Evolution of the Finance Function," a comprehensive research report revealing how Chief Financial Officers are expanding their strategic influence while navigating rapid technological change, talent development needs, and governance challenges.

Based on survey responses from 197 executive-level finance leaders and in-depth interviews across public, private, nonprofit, and government sectors, the research documents a fundamental shift in the CFO role from financial steward to enterprise strategist—even as operational demands continue to consume the majority of the finance leaders' time.

KEY FINDINGS

The research uncovered several critical insights into the modern finance function:

Strategic Influence Expanding: 77% of CFOs report being "very involved" in enterprise-wide strategic decision-making, yet 68% spend 40% or less of their time on strategic activities, highlighting persistent tension between ambition and operational realities.

AI Adoption Accelerating, Governance Lagging: While 64% of organizations report active transformation initiatives driven by efficiency improvements (91%) and automation/AI (80%), nearly half (46%) lack formal AI governance structures. Only 7% of finance leaders report being "very confident" in interpreting AI outputs.

Month-End Close Remains Pain Point: Manual processes (81%), system limitations (49%), and data quality issues (38%) continue to slow closes, with only 15% of organizations having implemented partial automation. However, 62% are in the planning phase for close automation.

Talent Gaps Threaten Progress: 87% of finance teams report that 25% or fewer members have formal training in data analytics or AI. Over half (51%) report no formal preparation for AI and digital transformation, while 55% cite talent gaps as a barrier to transformation.

AI Strategy Ownership Fragmented Despite Clear CFO Accountability: While 89% of respondents say the CFO should be accountable for AI outcomes in finance, actual ownership is fragmented—22% CFO-led, 22% CIO-led, 15% shared, and 42% distributed across broader leadership.

"Finance is no longer just reporting results; it is influencing decisions, setting direction, and creating the runway for the business to grow," said Andrej Suskavcevic, President and CEO of Financial Executives International and the Financial Education & Research Foundation. "This research demonstrates that while CFOs are stepping into strategic leadership roles, they need stronger foundations in AI governance, talent development, and cross-functional collaboration to sustain that momentum."

The Transformation Imperative

The report identifies efficiency improvement (91%), digital transformation (57%), and cost reduction (40%) as primary transformation drivers, with automation focused on month-end close (43%), FP&A (39%), and compliance (32%). Yet persistent barriers—change resistance and budget constraints (each 60%), legacy systems (55%), and talent gaps (55%)—constrain progress.

Organizations are responding by standardizing processes, clarifying roles, and shifting from exception-driven work to scalable operating models, with 64% reporting active transformation initiatives underway."

"Today's CFO is evolving from financial steward to strategic architect. Our research shows that while finance leaders are accelerating AI adoption, many organizations still face gaps in governance, talent, and operating model alignment, said Tom Alexander, Head of AI Innovation & Transformation at CrossCountry Consulting. "AI must be treated as a business transformation strategy and not just a technology investment. When paired with strong data foundations and clear accountability, it enables finance to shift from reactive reporting to proactive value creation and play a central role in enterprise strategy."

The Interpreter Capacity Gap

The research identifies unique pressures in PE-backed organizations: compressed 3–5-year value-creation timelines, integration complexity from add-on acquisitions, and exit-readiness requirements that intensify AI transformation imperatives.

Private Equity Context

The research also examined unique pressures in private equity-backed organizations, where compressed value-creation timelines (3-5-year hold periods), integration complexity from add-on acquisitions, and exit-readiness requirements create distinct AI transformation imperatives.

Methodology

The research draws on survey responses from 197 executives, as well as confidential, in-depth interviews with finance leaders across diverse industry sectors, including manufacturing, private equity-backed organizations, and education. All interview insights are anonymized to ensure candor and confidentiality.

Survey participants represent organizations across technology, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, higher education, nonprofit, construction, real estate, and retail, with company sizes ranging from under $100 million to multi-billion-dollar enterprises.

This survey and research report was authored by John Minnich, CGMA, CPA, Founder and Executive Advisor at Minnich + Associates. The complete "Evolution of the Finance Function" report is available for download at https://www.financialexecutives.org/Research.aspx.

About Financial Education & Research Foundation, Inc.

The Financial Education & Research Foundation (FERF) is the nonprofit 501(c)(3) research affiliate of Financial Executives International (FEI). FERF researchers identify key financial issues and develop impartial, timely research reports for FEI Members and nonmembers alike. FERF relies primarily on voluntary tax-deductible contributions from corporations and individuals, and publications can be accessed at https://www.financialexecutives.org/Research.aspx.

About Financial Executives International

Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading association and advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its Members hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, chief accounting officers, controllers, treasurers, and tax executives at companies in every major industry. FEI enhances Member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research, and publications. Members participate in the activities of local Chapters in the U.S. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ. Visit www.financialexecutives.org for more information.

About CrossCountry Consulting

CrossCountry Consulting is a leading provider of specialized advisory and technology solutions across finance, accounting, risk, and operations. As a trusted advisor to Fortune 500 companies, emerging growth market leaders, and private equity sponsors, the firm combines expertise and ingenuity with the power of data, AI, and leading technologies to deliver innovative solutions that address complex business challenges, maximize transaction value, and drive human-centered transformation. CrossCountry is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with employees across the United States and in strategic international locations. For more information, visit www.crosscountry-consulting.com.

SOURCE Financial Executives International (FEI)