Financial Institution Leaders to Discuss Alkami's Digital Sales & Service Platform

The webinar will dive deep into insights to unlock the pathway of Anticipatory Banking

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced an upcoming webinar featuring Red Rocks Credit Union and Mascoma Bank, as they explore how Alkami's Digital Sales & Service Platform will help them onboard, engage, and grow relationships with account holders. The Platform is the gateway to deliver the vision of Anticipatory Banking; meeting the financial needs of account holders before they are expressed.

"As we prepare to implement the full suite of Alkami's Platform, we believe we're laying the groundwork for a new way of engaging with our members. We see Anticipatory Banking as a major shift: from reacting to needs to predicting them, from siloed interactions to a connected experience," said Darius Wise, president and chief executive officer at Red Rocks Credit Union. "This investment goes far beyond technology. It's a growth strategy rooted in being more timely, more relevant, and more member-centric."

The webinar, How Financial Institutions Are Using Alkami's Digital Sales & Service Platform to Compete, Grow, and Retain , will be held on Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. ET and features financial institution leaders at different stages of their digital transformation journey on Alkami's Digital Sales & Service Platform. Together, they'll offer unique perspectives on business growth and innovation, and discuss how they're planning to enhance engagement and build a cohesive digital strategy.

Featured speakers include:

Jennifer Cortez , chief marketing officer, Alkami

, chief marketing officer, Alkami Darius Wise , president and chief executive officer, Red Rocks Credit Union

, president and chief executive officer, Red Rocks Credit Union Monica Barker , assistant vice president, digital banking product owner, Mascoma Bank

"At Mascoma Bank, we've transformed how we connect with both business and retail customers, meeting them wherever they choose to open an account and delivering a seamless, fast experience across channels," said Monica Barker. "Once those relationships moved into digital banking, we saw the opportunity to go even further. That's where the Alkami Data & Marketing Solution will come into play. It's the next step in our strategy toward deeper engagement and more personalized marketing outreach."

The discussion will focus on Alkami's Digital Sales & Service Platform , which unifies the company's Onboarding & Account Opening Solution , the Digital Banking Solution , and the Data & Marketing Solution . The Platform provides banks and credit unions with the capabilities to onboard account holders seamlessly, engage them with personalized digital experiences, and grow relationships through intelligent cross-sell and data-driven retention strategies. Attendees will hear how the Platform is positioning these institutions to move from reactive support models to predictive, data-informed sales and service.

"At the heart of this discussion is the concept of Anticipatory Banking, empowering financial institutions to identify needs before they arise and act with confidence," said Jennifer Cortez. "These leaders are demonstrating what's possible when digital strategy is supported by technology that's designed to achieve growth outcomes."

Financial institutions can also explore how Alkami connects technology to business goals through Alkami's interactive outcomes experience . The site maps Alkami's solutions to key strategic objectives such as increasing deposits, engagement, loans, and revenue; helping institutions align technology with measurable impact.

To learn more about Anticipatory Banking and Alkami's Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here .

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power in 2024 and 2025 for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."1

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

1J.D. Power 2025 Mobile App Platform Certification ProgramSM recognition is based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer experience benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/awards.

