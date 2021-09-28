Financial Literacy For All (FL4A) Continues to Build Momentum with Growing List of Major Member Companies

iHeartMedia, NASDAQ and Uber among latest organizations to join 10-year, financial capability initiative Tweet this

"The growing momentum of this coalition demonstrates how deeply this message is resonating during this critical time in our history. We have had hundreds of ordinary Americans reach out to be a part of this movement, in addition to some of the most influential brands and organizations in the world," said John Hope Bryant, Founder and CEO of Operation HOPE.

Launched May 20, 2021, this 10-year commitment Co-Chaired by Walmart CEO Doug McMillion and Bryant, will reach millions of youth and working adults enabling them to achieve greater financial success for themselves and their families. Underscoring the need for financial capability, the National Financial Educators Council estimates that financial illiteracy costs American families an estimated $415 billion each year.

Specifically, over the next 10 years Financial Literacy for All intends to enable:

5 million working adults.

million working adults. 15 million family members associated with them.

million family members associated with them. 50 million individuals overall.

Each organization announced today is joining the Founding Members in committing to the following principles, which entail:

Leadership at the top, with the commitment being driven by the C-Suite.

at the top, with the commitment being driven by the C-Suite. Embedded into the business plan of the organization.

into the business plan of the organization. Properly resourced to fulfill the scope of work.

to fulfill the scope of work. Committed long-term , up to a decade.

, up to a decade. Relevancy, to the intended audience.

To follow the progress and expansion of "Financial Literacy for All," please visit FL4A.org.



