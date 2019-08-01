Financial News Provider Benzinga Launches Canadian Stock Coverage

DETROIT, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, the largest financial news vendor to North American brokerages, is excited to launch Canadian stock market news and data coverage.



After 10 years of mastering U.S. market coverage, Benzinga's editorial team in Detroit, Michigan, is bringing its knack for making financial information easier to consume to Canadian companies. The coverage is kicking off with 50 real-time newswires and 10 datasets ranging from earnings to analyst upgrades and downgrades.



"Benzinga's expansion into Canadian markets is a major milestone for traders of Canadian equities and corporations listed in Canada," said Benzinga's Luke Jacobi. "Market participants can now receive actionable, easy-to-consume information for these stocks."



Benzinga users will now have access to Canadian earnings news, trade ideas, analyst commentary and breaking stories. They will be able to view real-time data calendars for earnings, guidance, conference calls, analyst ratings, IPOs, splits, dividends and more.



