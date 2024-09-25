Financial Visionary Ross Gerber to Speak at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga is proud to announce that Ross Gerber, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, will be a featured speaker at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on October 8-9, 2024, in Chicago, IL. This highly anticipated event will bring together the brightest minds in the cannabis industry to discuss investment opportunities, market trends, and the future of cannabis finance.

Ross Gerber: A Leader in Financial Innovation and Cannabis Advocacy

Ross Gerber Talks Cannabis at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago. Oct 8-9.

Ross Gerber is a renowned figure in the financial industry, leading Gerber Kawasaki, a top-tier wealth and investment management firm based in Santa Monica, California, with a managed portfolio of $2.6 billion as of January 2024. However, Gerber's passion for cannabis predates his financial success, having been an advocate for legalization since his college years, where he organized one of the largest cannabis legalization rallies at the University of Pennsylvania.

Throughout his career, Gerber has forged strong relationships with top cannabis CEOs, including Kim Rivers of Trulieve, Jason Wild of TerrAscend, and Ben Kovler of Green Thumb Industries, with whom he has hosted multiple discussions on the future of the cannabis industry. His extensive investment in the sector, combined with his advocacy for reform, positions him as a leading voice in cannabis finance. Most recently, Gerber toured Glass House Farms, highlighting the importance of pending cannabis legislation and its potential impact on the market. Watch here .

What to Expect from Ross Gerber at the Conference

At the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference , Ross will share his expertise on the intersection of finance and cannabis, offering unique insights into how investors can navigate this rapidly evolving market. His deep understanding of the financial hurdles faced by cannabis companies—due to federal restrictions, tax burdens, and access to capital—will be key highlights of his talk.

His recent discussions on cannabis rescheduling provide crucial context on the potential future of the industry, where Gerber has argued that federal rescheduling could dramatically improve the financial performance of cannabis companies. His collaborations with industry leaders like Kim Rivers, Jason Wild, and Ben Kovler have driven home the importance of leadership, innovation, and strategic planning as the industry faces upcoming legal changes.

Watch some of Gerber's earlier discussions with industry giants:

Why Attend?

This year's Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is set to be an unmissable event, featuring key industry leaders like Ross Gerber. Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Learn from a Financial Visionary : Gain insights from Ross Gerber on how to leverage emerging trends in cannabis and other key sectors to build a robust investment portfolio.

: Gain insights from on how to leverage emerging trends in cannabis and other key sectors to build a robust investment portfolio. Network with Industry Experts : Connect with over 2,000 attendees, including more than 200 investors, to explore partnership and investment opportunities.

: Connect with over 2,000 attendees, including more than 200 investors, to explore partnership and investment opportunities. Discover the Latest Innovations: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest developments in cannabis finance, technology, and market strategy.

Secure Your Spot Today

Don't miss the chance to learn from Ross Gerber and other industry leaders at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago. Early bird pricing is now available, so secure your spot today and get ready for two days of networking, education, and deal-making.

About Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is North America's leading cannabis-focused gathering, attracting top executives, investors, and thought leaders. The event provides an unmatched platform for networking, deal-making, and gaining insights into the future of the cannabis industry.

For more information, visit bzcannabis.com .

SOURCE Benzinga