Financial Planning Association Launches "FPAi Authority" to Support Members with AI Education and Tools

FPA partners with Capital Investment Advisors and FutureProof Advisor to better understand and leverage artificial intelligence.

DENVER, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost half of Americans want to work with financial advisers who understand and embrace artificial intelligence (AI), according to a recent Northwestern Mutual report. To help financial planners become more comfortable with this emerging technology, the Financial Planning Association® (FPA®), the largest membership organization and trade association for CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professionals, has partnered with Capital Investment Advisors to launch the FPAi Authority.

Launching January 2026, FPAi Authority is a curated content library featuring informational videos, blog posts, and other content, including AI product demos and trending information from the world of artificial intelligence (AI). Additionally, Matt Reiner, CFP®, CFA®, Managing Partner of Capital Investment Advisors, will speak at all FPA national conferences in 2026 on AI, including at FPA LEAD 2026, FPA SHIFT™ 2026, FPA GATHER 2026, and FPA SUMMIT 2026.

"When AI first arrived in the financial services industry, many were worried that it would eventually replace financial planners, but, when utilized prudently, this technology can actually help financial planners leverage critical insights and efficiencies that can connect them more deeply to their clients," said Dennis Moore, CFP®, FPA chief executive officer. "As a partner in planning for our members, we want to provide them the resources they need to evaluate these tools and incorporate what they feel is appropriate for their practice and clients."

In addition to developing the FPAi Authority, the Association has partnered with several financial technology companies to make their AI-based tools available to members at a discount. FPA also hosts a variety of educational webinars through its online learning platform and publishes articles about AI in the award-winning, peer-reviewed Journal of Financial Planning .

"Great advice has always been human, and AI should make it more so, not less," said Matt Reiner. "With FPAi Authority, we're moving financial planners from the curiosity to the capability stage with artificial intelligence by offering real workflows, real tools, and practical solutions that help firms serve clients better."

The FPAi Authority resource center will be regularly updated throughout the year with new content from Reiner, FutureProof Advisor, and Capital Investment Advisors. At launch, the new platform features demos of AI platforms, including Lindy AI, Tracelight AI, Julius AI, and Bland Voice AI; posts from Reiner's The AI Edge Blog; videos from Reiner's AI in Finance series on timely and topical issues trending in AI; and access to Reiner's The FutureProof Advisor Newsletter. As new content is added, it will be supported by various promotions to FPA members.

"We look forward to a long collaboration with Matt and the Capital Investment Advisors team that keeps our members on the cutting edge of artificial intelligence," added Moore.

For more information about the FPAi Authority, visit the FPA website .

