FPA Partners with Snappy Kraken to Transform FPA PlannerSearch into a High-Trust Lead Engine and Increase Financial Planning Awareness

FPA PlannerSearch to transform from a static directory into an interactive platform that connects consumers with qualified CFP® professionals through behavioral and data-driven intelligence

DENVER, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Planning Association® (FPA®), the leading membership organization and trade association for CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professionals, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Snappy Kraken to rebuild and relaunch FPA PlannerSearch as a measurable, high-trust new client lead engine. For over 20 years, FPA PlannerSearch has helped consumers connect with CFP® professionals. With this new partnership, it evolves from a directory into a data-driven platform that matches consumers with financial planners based on their needs, expertise, and shared values.

"We are refining FPA PlannerSearch to increase visibility for planners and highlight what makes financial planning unique," said Dennis Moore , MBA, CFP®, CEO of FPA. "By partnering with Snappy Kraken, we're giving planners clarity, resources, and measurable marketing tools. This updated platform will reflect FPA's commitment to supporting members and making financial planning more accessible."

The new platform will focus on five strategic shifts:

Clarify the Value of Holistic Financial Planning: Position FPA members as fiduciary, relationship-driven professionals, focused on the financial planning process.

Position FPA members as fiduciary, relationship-driven professionals, focused on the financial planning process. Dynamic Matching Over Static Listings: Use structured data, enriched profiles, and consumer input to match individuals with planners based on specialization and philosophy.

Use structured data, enriched profiles, and consumer input to match individuals with planners based on specialization and philosophy. Meet Consumers Where They Are: With more consumers using artificial intelligence (AI) to search, increase FPA PlannerSearch visibility in AI environments.

With more consumers using artificial intelligence (AI) to search, increase FPA PlannerSearch visibility in AI environments. Measurable Lead Flow: Turn search traffic into qualified introductions with trackable lead activity and actionable follow-up.

Turn search traffic into qualified introductions with trackable lead activity and actionable follow-up. Member Engagement: Encourage consistent profile management and data integrity for real-time accuracy and platform-wide engagement.

Snappy Kraken will power lead capture, scoring, routing, and automated nurturing, converting search activity into structured client acquisition workflows. It will also integrate new FPA PlannerSearch features into FPA member websites, including planner-published thought leadership and educational content designed to increase AI visibility in search and improve website lead-capture metrics.

"Consumers need clarity, trust, and a reason to act," said Robert Sofia , CEO of Snappy Kraken. "FPA PlannerSearch has earned the credibility, and now with the right data and engagement engine, it can become the highest-trust pathway for consumers to find a CFP® professional and generate measurable growth for FPA members."

As part of this multi-year partnership, Snappy Kraken will serve as a Feature Partner of FPA and integrate into the Association's broader ecosystem, including national events and member programs, and will provide exclusive discounts and enhanced services to FPA members. Development is already underway, with a go-to-market launch planned for late summer, and all current FPA PlannerSearch members will transition automatically to the new platform once it goes live. Together, FPA and Snappy Kraken aim to redefine how consumers discover financial planners in an AI-driven world, anchoring the experience in trust, data integrity, and measurable results.

About the Financial Planning Association

The Financial Planning Association® (FPA®) is the leading membership organization and trade association for CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professionals and those engaged in the financial planning process. FPA is the CFP® professional's partner in planning by helping them realize their vision of professional fulfillment through practice support, learning, advocacy, and networking. Learn more about FPA at financialplanningassociation.org .

About Snappy Kraken

Snappy Kraken is an award-winning marketing technology (martech) firm that provides original content, marketing automation, personalized website design and bold, unique marketing campaigns for the financial services industry. Each of these marketing campaigns is informed by rich data.

Snappy Kraken's innovative approach has earned the company widespread recognition. In 2024, Snappy Kraken received the Wealth Management Industry Award (Wealthie) for Digital Campaign of the Year and the ThinkAdvisor Luminaries award for Excellence in Marketing. The company was also awarded Financial Planning's 2024 Innovation Award for its AI-Powered Email Builder and, for four consecutive years, was named Best Overall Content Marketing Software by MarTech Breakthrough (2019-2023). In recent years, Snappy Kraken also ranked #8 and #3 on Financial Planning's Best Fintechs to Work For lists.

To learn more about Snappy Kraken's solutions for financial advisors, including white-labeled enterprise solutions and to use the new and enhanced tools recently announced, visit SnappyKraken.com .

SOURCE Financial Planning Association