Financial Planning Association to Honor Influential Volunteer Leader with the Profession's Highest Award

Scott M. Kahan, CFP®, named the 2022 P. Kemp Fain, Jr., Award Winner.

DENVER, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Planning Association® (FPA®), the leading membership organization and trade association for Certified Financial Planner™ professionals, is pleased to announce Scott M. Kahan, CFP®, as the recipient of the Association's and profession's highest individual award – the 2022 P. Kemp Fain, Jr., Award.

In honor of the late P. Kemp Fain, Jr., CFP®, this pinnacle of recognition is bestowed on an individual who has made significant contributions to the advancement of the financial planning profession. The Award is presented to an individual who has realized outstanding achievements in service to society, academia, government, and professional activities.

"P. Kemp Fain was passionate about financial planning and devoted his career to laying a foundation for the future of the financial planning profession. He was an exemplary role model for how a professional should operate and advocated for a strong, helping profession. Scott Kahan is cut out of the same mold," says 2022 FPA President Dennis J. Moore, MBA, CFP®. "For many years, Scott has been a passionate advocate for financial planning and took important action to lead efforts to strengthen FPA and the profession. His years of impactful volunteer service locally and nationally in FPA and the Foundation for Financial Planning have strengthened the profession. He exemplifies all that P. Kemp Fain stood for and is very deserving of this tremendous honor."

A financial planner for over 35 years, Kahan is president and senior financial planner at Financial Asset Management Corporation in Chappaqua, NY, a firm he launched in 1986.

With a deep commitment to supporting the next generation of financial planners, Kahan has taught courses at the financial planning programs of Marymount College, Baruch College, and New York University (NYU). As an Adjunct Associate Professor of Financial Management at NYU, he was recognized for his teaching contributions with the "Award for Teaching Excellence" in 1991. His leadership at NYU led to the school's program transitioning to a CFP Board-registered program.

A firm believer in the importance of financial planning, Kahan has been an active member of FPA and its predecessor organizations for many years. He served on the Institute of Certified Financial Planners (ICFP) Board of Directors from 1997 to 1999 and, after the 2000 merger of the ICFP and IAFP, which created FPA, served on the FPA Board of Directors from 2000 to 2001. He has also chaired the FPA of Metro New York chapter and several FPA national conference task forces and served as a member of the Journal of Financial Planning's Editorial Advisory Board.

Passionate about financial planning's ability to transform lives, Kahan uses his professional experience to serve and educate the community. A long-time member of the Foundation for Financial Planning's Board of Directors, he served as the 2019-20 chair of the Foundation. Kahan also regularly provides seminars for parents on college planning at the local high school in his hometown of Chappaqua, NY, and served as a board member and treasurer for the Board of Directors for the Horace Greeley Scholarship Fund. In recognition of his many contributions to the profession and society, Kahan was presented with FPA's Heart of Financial Planning Award in 2017.

Kahan earned his CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification from the College for Financial Planning and a bachelor's degree from Syracuse University.

"Scott has a heart for service. He's such a powerful advocate of the value of financial planning to all families and is passionate in his efforts to extend service to individuals who ordinarily could not afford or access it," says Jon Dauphiné, CEO of the Foundation for Financial Planning. "Despite having a busy practice, Scott has always been willing to go the extra mile to make himself available as we pursued opportunities to grow and enrich the profession's commitment to pro bono service."

"It's a tremendous honor to receive the 2022 P. Kemp Fain, Jr., Award. I have long admired P. Kemp Fain, Jr., and proudly display an article he wrote in 1984 when he was president of the ICFP on my office wall. His words motivate me in my work every day as a financial planner. This profession has given me more opportunities than I would have ever thought. I encourage all CFP® professionals to get involved and be part of the continued growth ahead of us," says Scott M. Kahan, CFP®.

Kahan will be recognized at a special Honors Reception at FPA Annual Conference 2022 in Seattle, Dec. 12-14.

