Financial Services and Retirement Planning Expert and Former CEO of VALIC Financial Advisors Joins CEO Coaching International®

MIAMI, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International®, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Shawn Duffy as its newest Partner and Coach.

Duffy is an experienced financial services and retirement planning industry executive with a proven record of accelerating business growth, transforming organizational culture, igniting higher performance, and delivering significant customer value. He has specific expertise in Strategic Planning & Execution, Business Development, Financial Planning, Talent Development, Coaching & Mentoring, Change Management, Project Management, Organizational Development, Market Penetration, and Technology Transformations, and is an acknowledged thought leader with a history of piloting innovative programs that produce sustainable growth, proactively mitigate risk, and increase efficiency.

As President & CEO of VALIC Financial Advisors, Inc., Duffy led two intersecting business units, defined the strategic direction, advanced operational efficiencies, and managed overall broker-dealer operations and a field force of 1,400 financial advisors nationwide. He spearheaded major technology advancements and product launches at the company, including upgrading the brokerage platform to a state-of-the-art wealth management system and creating supervisory tools that modernized the process for financial advisors. During his time at VALIC Financial Advisors, Duffy significantly accelerated the company's growth by increasing retail sales from $500 million to over $3 billion.

"An accomplished CEO with a record of driving accountability and performance across an organization, and a strong believer in creating a supportive environment that facilitates opportunities for both personal growth and professional development, Shawn truly possess all of the qualities that make him an ideal coach for any CEO looking to achieve great success," said Mark Moses, CEO of CEO Coaching International.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the CEO Coaching International team and having the opportunity to work among its talented and accomplished group of coaches," Duffy said. "I'm passionate about coaching and mentoring and appreciate the company's highly effective methodology and proven track record with hundreds of CEOs and entrepreneurs around the world. I look forward to using my knowledge and experience as a former CEO to help clients dramatically grow their business, develop their people, elevate their overall performance, and achieve breakthrough results."

In addition to his extensive experience as a president and CEO, Duffy spent many years serving as the Chairman of the Board of Directors at VALIC Financial Advisors, Inc., as well as serving on the Genesys Works Board of Directors, where he championed diversity initiatives and led the charge in securing employment-generating internships for over 100 individuals from underserved communities.

Duffy received a degree in Business Administration from San Diego State University. He is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and has obtained FINRA Series 7, Series 24, and Series 63 licenses. He is married with two grown daughters and enjoys spending time outdoors, biking, hiking, and skiing.

To schedule a complimentary introduction call with Shawn Duffy or another one of the CEO Coaching International coaches, visit: https://ceocoachinginternational.com/contactshawnduffy

About CEO Coaching International®

CEO Coaching International® works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International® has coached more than 800 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 40 countries and 50 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International® are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International® for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12878909

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE CEO Coaching International

Related Links

https://ceocoachinginternational.com/

