Financial Services Track at 2018 CommunityLIVE Highlights Tech Innovation and Industry Leaders

CLEVELAND, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading provider of information management solutions, invites financial services professionals to the company's annual user conference, CommunityLIVE, happening in Nashville, Tennessee, Sept. 9 through 13. CommunityLIVE brings together more than 2,000 OnBase, Perceptive portfolio, ShareBase and LawLogix end users, developers, executives and experts from industries around the world.

Attendees will discover how other financial institutions use Hyland solutions to accelerate performance and keep pace with changing business demands, as well as learn how to optimize the processes that drive a business forward. The financial services sessions span three days, featuring diverse content and experts with sessions like:

Banking trends, innovation and predictions , where Craig Focardi , senior analyst with Celent, will share the latest ideas, best practices and strategies for innovation that are redefining the financial services sector.

where , senior analyst with Celent, will share the latest ideas, best practices and strategies for innovation that are redefining the financial services sector. A lesson on the implementation of OnBase from American National Bank of Texas , Synergy Credit Union, Farm Credit Mid-America and others.

In addition to these sessions, CommunityLIVE attendees will also have the opportunity to:

Share ideas with industry peers in the financial services VOGUE (Vertical OnBase Group of User Experts) session

See interactive demos of the latest OnBase 18 features

Discover how ShareBase supports financial institutions through secure content collection

See who Hyland is today, including its evolving breadth of new product offerings and capabilities now available to customers

"In today's fast-moving financial services industry, it's important to stay current with best practices and the latest technology to remain competitive," said Steve Comer, director of financial services at Hyland. "CommunityLIVE is designed to give attendees the access to expert knowledge and peer-to-peer insights that can accelerate performance and keep pace with the changing demands of the industry."

For more information about CommunityLIVE, visit CommunityLIVE.com.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leader in providing software solutions for managing content, processes and cases for organizations across the globe. For over 25 years, Hyland has enabled more than 19,000 organizations to digitalize their workplaces and fundamentally transform their operations. Named one of Fortune's Best Companies to Work For® since 2014, Hyland is widely known as both a great company to work for and a great company to do business with.

