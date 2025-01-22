Financial Wellness Platform KOFE by Consolidated Credit and The City of Plantation Partner to Offer Financial Wellness Tools to Community

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KOFE: Knowledge of Financial Education, a product of Consolidated Credit, a leading financial education and coaching service provider announces a new partnership with the City of Plantation. The service provider has worked with organizations nationwide to promote financial literacy and financial independence. KOFE by Consolidated Credit will bring comprehensive financial wellness resources to its residents and employees.

KOFE: Knowledge Of Financial Education is a financial wellness platform that works with hundreds of organizations, municipalities, and charities that have one thing in common: the desire to help their employees/members become financially healthy.

"We are honored to collaborate with the City of Plantation to provide residents with the tools and resources needed to take charge of their financial future," said Ana Maria Ceballos, KOFE Relationship Manager.

This collaboration underscores the city's commitment to supporting its community members' financial health and well-being by providing access to free, practical, and accessible financial tools.

"We are excited to partner with KOFE by Consolidated Credit, as financial literacy is an essential skill that can transform lives. Together, we are helping to empower residents confidently navigate their financial futures, while enhancing the overall economic well-being of our community," states Edlyn Griffith, Community Development Grants Administrator.

Through this partnership, Plantation residents and employees will have access to KOFE's robust platform, which includes:

Personalized Financial Coaching: Residents can connect with certified financial coaches for one-on-one guidance on budgeting, debt management, savings strategies, and more.

Webinars and Workshops: Monthly live sessions covering various financial wellness topics, from improving credit scores to navigating the current economy

Digital Learning Center: A library of e-booklets, videos, and tools designed to improve financial literacy and empower residents to make informed financial decisions.

Budgeting and Planning Tools: Easy-to-use resources to help residents create budgets, manage expenses, and achieve financial goals.

"At KOFE, we believe financial education is the foundation for empowerment, and this partnership reflects our shared commitment to helping individuals and families achieve lasting financial wellness," added Ceballos.

About: Consolidated Credit mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling.

