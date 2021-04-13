Finastra and HUBX collaborate to streamline loan syndication process

LONDON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra today announced its collaboration with HUBX to bring increased efficiency to corporate lenders during the loan syndication process through the reduction of manual processes. The integration of the HUBX digital front-office platform, HUBX Arranger, with Finastra's market leading back-office loan software, Fusion Loan IQ, creates an enhanced end-to-end offering which boosts efficiency and harnesses data insights and automation to ultimately improve customer experience. The integration is carried out via Finastra's open development platform, FusionFabric.cloud.

With the increased pressure on capital allocation, as a result of regulations such as Basel III and IFRS 9, and a squeeze on profit margins, banks and financial institutions have steered towards new business models such as 'originate to distribute' which favor fee income over interest income, whilst ensuring optimization of the balance sheet. As financial institutions increasingly look to collaborate with each other, and digitize their operations for transactions of all sizes – both primary and secondary – the ability to collect and interpret data dynamically, and to share information efficiently amongst all parties, are critical to their success.

Axel Coustere, Co-Founder of HUBX said, "We're excited to team up with Finastra to help banks and financial institutions tackle this challenge and drive efficiencies into the lending process. HUBX Arranger leverages data and insights to boost customer experience and increase the pace at which corporate banks can execute transactions. Integrated with Finastra's proven and trusted lending software which automates the back office, we can make a real difference in this space around speed, liquidity and the corporate customer experience."

As a front-office syndication tool, HUBX Arranger offers a completely digitized bookrunning process, set apart from other tools in this space by its modular and API-first approach. It brings lenders and investors together to support all stages of the syndication book-build process in a single solution, allowing banks and financial institutions to retain full control of their proprietary data and branding. Fusion Loan IQ provides straight-through processing capabilities, enabling automated deal, facility and lender position onboarding. The combined offering speeds time to cash for corporate customers and empowers operational efficiency for loan fulfilment.

Robert Downs, Global Head of Corporate & Syndicated Lending at Finastra said, "The introduction of the HUBX Arranger solution as part of our lending suite brings a digital front-to-back solution to market, built on modern technology. Banks can safely kick start their digital transformation journey with Fusion Loan IQ and HUBX Arranger to make efficiency gains and put the corporate customer at the heart of lending. The use of open APIs and Finastra's FusionFabric.cloud, championed by both our companies, delivers an open and collaborative approach to innovation."

About HUBX

Launched in 2015, HUBX works with leading institutions to help them simplify the arduous process of private capital raising and to share opportunities safely with other organizations for more effective collaboration. From growth stage equity to debt baskets, front-to-back syndicated loan execution to founder solutions, HUBX is backed by institutional investors including Barclays, ELITE and Basinghall Partners and relied upon to by large institutions to deliver mission-critical front office digitization projects globally. Learn more at hubx.capital

About Finastra

Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world's top100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers. Learn more at finastra.com

SOURCE Finastra