FINBOA and MEA Financial Announce Partnership

Will Offer Single, Sign-On Payment Dispute Intake Through Mobile and Online Banking Services

HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FINBOA, a leading innovator in intelligent process automation for regulatory compliance in financial institutions announced a new partnership with MEA Financial to offer integrated dispute intake and automated compliance processing for MEA customers. MEA Financial, a provider of mobile and online banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the United States, will now promote the FINBOA Payment Disputes SaaS solution to their client base as an alternative to the inefficient manual compliance processes and systems often used by FIs today.

With FINBOA, MEA powered institutions will have access to an automated and efficient alternative to manual dispute management, beginning with the ability for their account holders to seamlessly initiate payment disputes within their online or mobile banking application.

"We are excited to partner with MEA Financial to offer their bank and credit union customers a paperless payment dispute process integrated with MEA Financial online and mobile digital services. This will allow any MEA client financial institution the ability to streamline and simplify the payment dispute process, while improving regulatory compliance," said Raj Singal, CEO and Founder of FINBOA. "We look forward to a productive and mutually beneficial relationship."

"We too are excited to bring FINBOA into the MEA partnership program for our UniFI Digital Banking suite" said Edward W Rhea, President/CEO of MEA. "UniFI is a leading edge digital solution that allows FIs to deliver a fresh UI/UX while providing all the requirements for a full function retail and commercial digital offering. FINBOA adds another streamlined solution to a complex issue every FI faces today."

FINBOA's Payment Dispute solution is trusted by more than 185 banks and credit unions to digitize and automate compliance workflows using intelligent process automation. Financial institutions using FINBOA Payment Disputes report reducing intake processing time by up to 90%, while reducing claim-related losses by an average of 25% and virtually eliminating re-keying.

About MEA Financial

MEA provides cutting-edge software and marketing solutions to its client base of financial institutions around the nation, focusing on technology options that will result in revenue growth and improve customer satisfaction. Its suite of products includes digital solutions like UniFI Digital Banking and support for mobile banking across all operating systems, as well as telephone banking and online account opening along with other software tools for financial institutions. Learn more at https://www.meafinancial.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About FINBOA

FINBOA provides intelligent process automation to banks and credit unions to simplify and improve regulatory compliance by eliminating manual systems. Leveraging extensive industry experience and a commitment to customer service, FINBOA delivers transformative software proven to enable institutional growth by reducing operational costs and risk. FINBOA is headquartered in Houston. Learn more at www.finboa.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

SOURCE FINBOA