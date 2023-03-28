FINBOA to Demonstrate Intelligent Automation at Alkami Co:lab

HOUSTON, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FINBOA, Inc., a leading innovator in intelligent process automation software for financial institutions will be sponsoring and exhibiting at this year's Alkami Co:lab event in Grapevine, Texas, April 3-5, 2023. The Alkami Co:lab event features presentations from the sharpest minds in banking and fintech as they explore key trends in digital innovation strategies for financial institutions.

According to Alkami CEO, Alex Shootman, "Alkami Co:lab goes beyond digital banking innovation. This year's event is designed to gather the best minds from financial institutions and shape a user-centric future—together." The theme for this year's event is "Winning at Innovation through Co:laboration."

Alkami and FINBOA have an established partnership, enabling Alkami to resell FINBOA's Payment Dispute solution to Alkami customers. This Payment Dispute software replaces outdated manual systems and processes to improve compliance, operational efficiency and the customer experience. FINBOA's proven solution is quick to implement, easy to use and proven to improve business outcomes.

Over 150 banks and credit unions trust FINBOA's intelligent process automation software to eliminate manual processing for Payment Disputes, Treasury Onboarding, Exception Management, Wires and Loan Onboarding. In 2022, FINBOA earned recognition as a Fintech Banking Tech's Tech of the Future finalist and the company was ranked #11 in the Houston's Business Journals Top 100 Business List.

FINBOA's portfolio of digital automation solutions are transforming and modernizing financial institutions across the country. FINBOA will be located in Booth #13 at the Alkami Co:lab April event where attendees are able to view demos and talk with the FINBOA team about transforming manual processing for financial institutions.

About FINBOA

FINBOA provides intelligent process automation to banks and credit unions to simplify and improve regulatory compliance and the customer experience by eliminating manual systems. Leveraging RPA, extensive industry experience and a commitment to customer service, FINBOA delivers transformative SaaS proven to enable institutional growth by reducing operational costs and risk. FINBOA is headquartered in Houston. Learn more at www.finboa.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

SOURCE FINBOA