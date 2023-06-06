FINBOA Webinar to Feature Aite-Novarica Insights on Treasury Onboarding

Presenters address strategic need for onboarding process automation.

HOUSTON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FINBOA and Aite-Novarica are partnering to co-present a live webinar focused on process improvement strategies for Treasury Onboarding in banks and credit unions. FINBOA is a leading innovator in award-winning, SaaS intelligent process automation for regulatory compliance in financial institutions. The Aite-Novarica Group is an industry-leading consultancy of more than 70 analysts and industry practitioners with extensive expertise and relationships across all subsectors of the financial services industry. The FINBOA-hosted webinar entitled: "Treasury Onboarding: Turning Necessity into Strategic Advantage" will be held on June 13, 2023. All Bankers are welcome to attend this event and can register HERE.

During this webinar, Paul Kizirian, Strategic Advisor serving on Aite-Novarica Group's Commercial Banking & Payments practice, and Dave Hunkele, FINBOA Strategy and Business Development Advisor, will discuss the market imperative of effective onboarding to grow and compete in today's banking environment. Aite-Novarica Group research data and insights will be shared highlighting how modernizing treasury service onboarding processes improves sales, operations, and the customer experience. The session will include ample time for audience Q&A.

Currently, more than 170 banks and credit unions nationwide trust FINBOA solutions to modernize the inefficient manual processes or systems commonly used to manage regulatory compliance for Payment Disputes, Loan Onboarding, Exception Management, Treasury Onboarding and Wires. FINBOA solutions are often implemented and go live within 90 days.

FINBOA's Treasury Onboarding solution provides a groundbreaking SaaS solution that enables financial institutions to automate and digitize onboarding processes across the organization to improve Treasury client lead generation and sales, ensure consistent and complete client information access to make informed decisions for decision-making and enhanced risk management reviews, and to simplify the annual review process.

About Aite-Novarica Group

Aite-Novarica Group is an advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, strategy, and operations to hundreds of banks, insurers, payments providers, and investment firms—as well as the technology and service providers that support them. Comprising former senior technology, strategy, and operations executives as well as experienced researchers and consultants, our experts provide actionable advice to our client base, leveraging deep insights developed via our extensive network of clients and other industry contacts. Visit us on the web and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About FINBOA

FINBOA provides intelligent process automation to banks and credit unions to simplify and improve regulatory compliance by eliminating manual systems. Leveraging extensive industry experience and a commitment to customer service, FINBOA delivers transformative software proven to enable institutional growth by reducing operational costs and risk. In 2022, FINBOA's industry success was recognized as a finalist in the FinTech Banking Tech for the Future award. The Houston Business Journal (HBJ) named FINBOA the 11th place ranking on the 2022 HBJ Fast 100 List, recognizing the company's rapid growth. FINBOA is headquartered in Houston. Learn more at www.finboa.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

SOURCE FINBOA