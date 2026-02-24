FINBOURNE Technology and Alkymi Announce Integrated Credit Risk Monitoring Solution, Enabling Early Detection of Deteriorating Credit Facilities

A unified, real-time solution to monitor covenant compliance, borrower financial performance, and document obligations across private credit portfolios

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FINBOURNE Technology and Alkymi today announced a strategic partnership to deliver an integrated credit risk monitoring solution for the private credit industry. By combining FINBOURNE's data management and analytics capabilities with Alkymi's AI-powered document ingestion and monitoring platform, the joint solution enables asset managers, lenders, and asset owners to proactively identify emerging credit risks, improve operational control, and enhance transparency across private credit portfolios.

Traditional credit monitoring relies on manual processes that often detect problems only after covenant breaches or defaults occur. This partnership addresses that challenge by enabling early detection of deteriorating credit facilities through real-time integration of borrower documents, financial data, and covenant monitoring.

Through Alkymi, clients can:

Detect risks earlier by identifying signs of deteriorating credit quality before covenant breaches occur

by identifying signs of deteriorating credit quality before covenant breaches occur Reduce manual effort in tracking borrower reporting, covenant compliance, and documentation across complex portfolios

in tracking borrower reporting, covenant compliance, and documentation across complex portfolios Automate document processing to verify borrower deliverables are received and monitored on time

Through FINBOURNE, clients can:

Unify credit monitoring data with portfolio management, risk systems, and reporting workflows through bi-directional connectivity

with portfolio management, risk systems, and reporting workflows through bi-directional connectivity Maintain complete data lineage with bi-temporal accuracy across all private credit exposures and covenant calculations

with bi-temporal accuracy across all private credit exposures and covenant calculations Eliminate manual reconciliation through real-time data virtualization across front, middle, and back-office functions

through real-time data virtualization across front, middle, and back-office functions Support diverse credit structures with flexible data models that accommodate varying covenant types without rigid schema constraints

The integrated solution provides a single source of truth where borrower documents, financial metrics, and covenant monitoring flow seamlessly across investment operations with full auditability.

"Private credit teams need infrastructure that can operate at the speed and scale of the market," said Gareth Evans, Chief Product Officer at FINBOURNE Technology. "By combining Alkymi's document intelligence with FINBOURNE's unified data platform, we're giving credit professionals the real-time visibility and operational control they need, with the data quality, lineage, and auditability that modern risk management demands."

"Private credit is increasingly complex and document-intensive, placing significant pressure on operational and risk oversight functions" said Harald Collet, CEO, Alkymi. "By partnering with FINBOURNE, we are combining best-in-class data management with AI-driven automation to give investment managers faster, more reliable insight into their portfolios while strengthening governance and control."

About FINBOURNE Technology

FINBOURNE Technology provides cloud-native data infrastructure that unifies investment management operations. We solve the foundational challenges: fragmented systems, data quality issues, and inflexible legacy architecture, that create operational risk and slow innovation.

Our platform delivers a single, real-time view across all asset classes with complete lineage and bi-temporal accuracy. From portfolio and order management to IBOR, accounting, and reconciliation, FINBOURNE connects front-to-back workflows and integrates bi-directionally with your existing ecosystem, on your terms. Modernize incrementally, retire technical debt strategically, and make your data audit-ready and intelligence-ready when you need it.

For more info: www.finbourne.com

About Alkymi

Alkymi is the leading AI-powered enterprise data workflow platform for asset allocators, unlocking 100% of the investment and client data trapped in unstructured documents. The platform transforms complex documents into standardized, interactive datasets that integrate seamlessly into core business systems and downstream workflows.

Alkymi is trusted by investment managers representing more than $20 trillion in AUA, including top pension funds, global banks, hedge funds, and sovereign wealth funds. Its customers include institutional investors, wealth managers, asset owners, and asset servicing firms such as Northwestern Mutual, Strategic Investment Group, PGGM, HESTA, and SimCorp, who rely on Alkymi to scale operations, improve data quality, and respond faster to changing market conditions.

The company has been recognized with multiple industry awards for innovation in data management and financial technology.

To learn more about how Alkymi is transforming data management, visit www.alkymi.io .

SOURCE Alkymi