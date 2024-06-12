Find A Zest for Life: Wood Partners Celebrates Opening of Alta Citron

DAVENPORT, Fla., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national multifamily real estate development leader, proudly announces the opening of Alta Citron, its latest luxury community in Greater Orlando.

Situated near a prime intersection in rapidly growing Davenport, Alta Citron is an ideal blend of convenience and modern comfort. Across Highway 27, residents have immediate access to the Posner Park regional lifestyle center, which is home to 872,000 square feet of brand name retail stores and restaurants. Regional distribution centers for Amazon, Walmart, FedEx and UPS are all located within five minutes of the property. Interstate 4 is just half a mile to the north, providing convenient access to AdventHealth Celebration and Orlando Health Reunion Village, as well as back-door access to Walt Disney World and Orlando's Tourism Corridor. Additionally, the recently expanded, 202-bed AdventHealth Heart of Florida campus is located three miles south of the community.

"Wood Partners is excited to welcome residents to Alta Citron, our latest Orlando area community in the heart of the dynamic Davenport submarket," Bryan Borland, Managing Director at Wood Partners, said. "Alta Citron is strategically located near the heavily trafficked intersection of Highway 27 and I-4 near Posner Park, offering residents convenience to a variety of employment, shopping and recreational destinations."

The community offers 324 apartment homes available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Residences feature high-end finishes that include crystal white quartz countertops, a stainless steel Whirlpool appliance package, white shaker-style kitchen cabinetry with under cabinet lighting, brushed nickel fixtures, modern pendant lighting and a sleek grey kitchen tile backsplash.

Outdoor amenities abound, including a lanai that overlooks the resort-style pool with pavilion and private cabanas. Residents can gather with friends at the outdoor fire pits, relax in a hammock or exercise their pet in the pet park equipped with a washing station. The expansive clubhouse features a café with coffee bar, social lounge with billiards and an indoor/outdoor bar. Health-conscious residents can utilize the 24-hour fitness center that features a dedicated spin and Fitness On Demand space. Private conference rooms and co-working spaces make working from home a breeze.

Visit www.altacitron.com for more information or to schedule a tour.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 100,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $21 billion. The company currently owns 80+ properties across the United States representing more than 25,000 units. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 19 major markets covering development across 18 states nationwide. Wood Partners is consistently ranked as one of the five largest multifamily developers in the United States. For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

SOURCE Wood Partners