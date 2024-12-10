Find Hope and Peace This Christmas at Highlands

Church of the Highlands invites all for music-filled, candlelight services

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas services at each of the 26 Alabama and Georgia locations of Church of the Highlands will provide an uplifting worship experience and an inspiring message this holiday season.

Senior Pastor Chris Hodges is inviting everyone in the community to attend one of the multiple services occurring Thursday, Dec. 19 through Tuesday, Dec. 24. Service times and locations are available on the Highlands website.

"There's no better time than Christmas to experience the love of Jesus and find purpose for our lives," said Hodges.

Highlands expects more than 100,000 people to attend one of the 145 services over six days. Free seating reservations can be made on the Highlands website or app. Reservations help the church plan for attendance but are not required. The remaining seats at each service will become general admission.

Highlands' services will include a time of worship, a curated musical program and a message of love, peace and hope. Highlands provides a welcoming atmosphere, complimentary coffee and hot chocolate, and resources to grow in your faith.

Children from six weeks through 5 years may enjoy services designed especially for them in a safe, clean environment where they play games, learn Bible verses and hear Christmas stories appropriate for their age. Children over 5 years are invited to enjoy the family-friendly service. Additional information about Highlands Kids is available online.

"For anyone looking for a place to call home, I hope you will check us out this Christmas," said Mark Pettus from the Highlands leadership team. "It's a welcoming community where you can find freedom, foster your faith and form lasting friendships."

During the Christmas season, Highlands serves people in need through its annual Giving Hope events, with more than 7,000 volunteers blessing more than 10,500 children and about 4,000 adults with a Christmas shopping experience at no cost. Highlands is also providing financial gifts to support and increase the impact of local organizations serving the community.

About Church of the Highlands: Church of the Highlands is a Birmingham-based, life-giving local church with 26 campuses across Alabama and Georgia that's all about helping you find freedom, foster faith and form friendships. More information is available on the Highlands website.

