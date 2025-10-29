Find the Latest Acting Jobs in and Around Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casting Networks has just dropped a fresh selection of roles, solidifying its status as the industry's home for the widest variety of high-quality opportunities.

This week's Los Angeles casting calls are seeking talent across the spectrum: from newborn African American babies for a major TV series, to actors of Oceania descent for a video game project and background actors for a feature film. Plus, a faith-based commercial is casting a diverse group of roles, including teen MMA athletes and an actor to portray a dead body. Log in or register today to learn more.

Be a Teenager Again (in a Feature Film)

This feature film is looking for background actors ages 18-25 to play younger for an evening shoot in Claremont, CA.

Roles:

18 to play younger, 10/31 - 18-25, any gender, non-union, $142.96/8 hours + $20 gas bump - click to apply

- 18-25, any gender, non-union, $142.96/8 hours + $20 gas bump - 18 to play younger, 11/1 - 18-25, any gender, non-union, $142.96/8 hours + $20 gas bump - click to apply

Express Yourself in a Video Game

This video game project is seeking faces from Oceania for a library of facial features to create new video game characters. Talent will be asked to make various facial expressions as their face is scanned.

Roles:

Males Ethnically from Oceania countries - 18-99, man, non-union, $300/4 hours - click to apply

- 18-99, man, non-union, $300/4 hours - Females - Indigenous peoples of Oceania - 18-99, woman, non-union, $300/4 hours - click to apply

Newborns Needed for a TV Series

A TV series about football is casting newborn African American babies, preferably twins. The babies can be 15 days to one month old. This project pays $1,000 per baby and filming is scheduled for November 18, 2025, in Los Angeles.

Roles:

Newborn Babies - 15 days to 1 month, any gender, black, $1,000/8 hours per baby - click to apply

Attention Shoppers, It's a Casting Call!

This commercial is casting all types of shoppers for a night shoot, with a possibility of being bumped to featured background on the day of the shoot.

Roles:

Shoppers - 20-65, any gender, non-union, $450/12 hours (+$200 if you are bumped to featured background) - click to apply

Faith-Based Commercial Seeks Diverse Talent

With roles that range from firefighters to MMA athletes and even a dead body, there's something for everyone on this faith-based commercial project.

Roles:

Aspiring and professional talent can find more information and submit themselves for consideration by following the links provided with each role. Don't miss out on your chance to be part of the story! Find these casting calls and more at Casting Networks today.

About Casting Networks:

Casting Networks, LLC is a cutting-edge entertainment technology company that provides casting and audition management software to the entertainment industry around the globe.

Casting Networks helps actors, models and other performers find work by simplifying the casting process and delivering the best roles. Casting directors and agents worldwide use us to source and manage talent across film, television, digital and commercial projects, facilitating over a million auditions per year. Casting Networks is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in London, Sydney, India and Latin America.

Casting Networks is a Talent Systems company. Please visit castingnetworks.com to learn more.

