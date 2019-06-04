"Find Your Myrtle Beach" This Summer in South Carolina

"Year after year, vacationers flock to the Myrtle Beach area to enjoy 60 miles of stunning beaches and world-renowned activities, and this summer, we want them to explore all the area has to offer – from coastal communities with southern charm and natural wonders, to inland neighborhoods full of history and peaceful solitude," said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "The summer is a great time to visit Myrtle Beach, and we want to inspire visitors to go beyond what they know about our destination to see all that we have to offer."

Both first-time visitors and those who come to the Myrtle Beach area every year may be surprised by what the destination offers beyond the beach. From the quaint coastal community of Pawleys Island and the historic town of Conway, to the natural beauty of Murrells Inlet and the up-and-coming fishing village of Little River, the Myrtle Beach area has a neighborhood for every type of traveler. These unique communities include:

Myrtle Beach : The true heart of the Grand Strand packed with endless entertainment and exciting activities.

The true heart of the Grand Strand packed with endless entertainment and exciting activities. North Myrtle Beach : Home of the Shag dance, this town features lively festivals and adrenaline-rushing activities along with quiet wineries and peaceful beaches.

Home of the Shag dance, this town features lively festivals and adrenaline-rushing activities along with quiet wineries and peaceful beaches. Surfside Beach : A community known for family beachside activities, including being the first designated autism-friendly travel destination in America.

A community known for family beachside activities, including being the first designated autism-friendly travel destination in America. Garden City Beach : A beach town where colorful homes line the beach, where the pier comes to life with live music, and surfers can find their next wave.

A beach town where colorful homes line the beach, where the pier comes to life with live music, and surfers can find their next wave. Little River : This quaint fishing village is where you can find an outfitter and head out on the water for deep-sea fishing, inshore fishing, dolphin cruises and even a casino cruise.

This quaint fishing village is where you can find an outfitter and head out on the water for deep-sea fishing, inshore fishing, dolphin cruises and even a casino cruise. Carolina Forest : A newer community where shopping and dining opportunities are nestled between hardwood forests and conservation areas.

A newer community where shopping and dining opportunities are nestled between hardwood forests and conservation areas. Conway : This inland community features tree-lined streets throughout the historic district, a thriving art community and lively events along the picturesque Waccamaw River.

This inland community features tree-lined streets throughout the historic district, a thriving art community and lively events along the picturesque Waccamaw River. Loris: A historic railroad town with a revitalized downtown that celebrates its role as the birthplace of a traditional Southern dish, the chicken bog.

A historic railroad town with a revitalized downtown that celebrates its role as the birthplace of a traditional Southern dish, the chicken bog. Aynor : This little town welcomes visitors to enjoy country living and Southern hospitality.

This little town welcomes visitors to enjoy country living and Southern hospitality. Atlantic Beach : A small beach community rich in heritage and history.

A small beach community rich in heritage and history. Murrells Inlet : The "seafood capital of South Carolina " comes with extraordinary views of the marsh, live music, a historic sculpture garden and stunning sunsets.

The "seafood capital of " comes with extraordinary views of the marsh, live music, a historic sculpture garden and stunning sunsets. Litchfield Beach : A community with a relaxed pace, natural beauty and world-class golfing.

A community with a relaxed pace, natural beauty and world-class golfing. Pawleys Island : A laid-back coastal destination perfect for casual shopping, dining, and relaxing in the neighborhood's popular home-grown hammocks.

A laid-back coastal destination perfect for casual shopping, dining, and relaxing in the neighborhood's popular home-grown hammocks. Socastee : A small town full of charm and home to one of the wildest attractions in the area, the Myrtle Beach Safari.

To encourage visitors to discover a different side of Myrtle Beach, Visit Myrtle Beach is offering those who explore the area's neighborhoods a chance to win a return trip to the destination. Visitors can enter to win by posting a photo of themselves, friends or family in their long-time favorite or newly discovered neighborhood of Myrtle Beach. To enter, visit https://visitmyrtlebeach.stories.travel/invite/guest-storytellers.

The Myrtle Beach summer microsite at www.visitmyrtlebeach.com features information about the Find Your Myrtle Beach campaign as well as each of the area's 14 distinct communities, including a local's perspective on what to see and do in each area to match neighborhoods with visitors' interests. Visitors are encouraged to follow Visit Myrtle Beach on social media (@MyMyrtleBeach, @VisitMyrtleBeachSC) for updates throughout the summer, good "Selfie Spots" in each neighborhood, insider tips and more, and are encouraged to contribute their own stories and photos using #FindYourMyrtleBeach.

Additionally, Myrtle Beach area resorts and hotels are offering travel deals and packages that feature deep lodging discounts and discounted ticket prices on activities throughout the summer. More details on deals can be found at www.visitmyrtlebeach.com.

For more information on the Find Your Myrtle Beach summer campaign, the area's distinct communities, or to book a trip to the Myrtle Beach area, go to www.visitmyrtlebeach.com.

