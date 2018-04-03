Find Your Wings: Build-A-Bear Workshop® Launches "Beary Fairy Friends™" Intellectual Property Collection and Enchanting In-store Events

The new fairytale lineup includes a 16" Enchanted Unicorn and a 16" Fairy Bear, along with coordinating accessories, including whimsical light-up wings, a light-up fairy princess dress, and a flower crown. Guests can also add Magical 3-in-1 Fairy Sounds or a Sugar 'n' Sparkle scent to any furry friend.

The Beary Fairy Friends™ are based on a storyline developed by Build-A-Bear Workshop, in which cuddly woodland characters hailing from "Mystic Glade" must put a little heart into everything they do, discovering fun ways to be kind in order to earn their fairy wings. Once they find their heart and their wings, these furry friends "light up the sky," teaching others along the way. The collection is geared toward young girls who have an interest in creative self-expression and helping others, as well as an affinity for interactive and magical fantasy-play experiences.

"Our adorable new Beary Fairy Friends collection is inspired by acts of kindness, and the intrinsic value of being friendly and helpful to others," said Jennifer Kretchmar, chief product officer, Build-A-Bear Workshop. "We hope this line inspires Guests to use creativity and imagination to find their heart and their wings, do good deeds for others and make a Beary Fairy Friend uniquely their own to bring along on their journey."

True to the experiential legacy of the Build-A-Bear brand, and just in time to celebrate National Unicorn Day on April 9, Build-A-Bear Workshop stores across the country will host Beary Fairy Friends events throughout the month of April. Guests can participate in a "Find Your Heart, Find Your Wings" scavenger hunt and make their own Beary Fairy Friends—plus, continue the fun with a take-home activity sheet—on the following weekends:

April 6-8

April 13-15

April 20-22

April 27-29

Those looking for a unique experience to celebrate a special moment can also customize a "Build-A-Party" for any occasion—from a birthday to a magical playdate. Build-A-Bear party leaders can help make each experience memorable with a personalized celebration, plus the opportunity to incorporate the Beary Fairy Friends and their storyline, which encourages imaginative play and doing good deeds for others.

For more information about the Beary Fairy Friends collection, visit buildabear.com.

Build-A-Bear® is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. Build-A-Bear Workshop has over 400 stores worldwide where guests can create customizable furry friends, including corporately-managed stores in the United States, Canada, China, Denmark, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom, and franchise stores in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Mexico and the Middle East. In 2018, Build-A-Bear was named to the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the 10th year in a row. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted a total revenue of $357.9 million in fiscal 2017. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

