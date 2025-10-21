FinDev Canada commits USD 100 million to Africa Finance Corporation to expand sustainable infrastructure in Sub-Saharan Africa

MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canada's bilateral Development Finance Institution, FinDev Canada announces a USD 100 million loan to Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), a leading infrastructure solutions provider in Africa, to support sustainable infrastructure projects in Sub-Saharan Africa.

FinDev Canada's facility will enable AFC to support a pipeline of climate finance projects, such as a solar PV and wind power development in Sub-Saharan Africa. Additionally, the facility will support the development of low-carbon, railway infrastructure for an inter-urban metro transportation project in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This will improve public transport, reduce emissions, and support economic growth due to the substantial flow of goods and people into the city.

Africa's rapid population growth, while representing a unique opportunity to harness a demographic dividend and expand a vibrant consumer and labor market, is generating critical infrastructure requirements to support sustainable economic development. This potential remains under-leveraged due to persistent gaps in access to energy, water, and digital infrastructure. In Sub-Sahara Africa, approximately 565 million people lack access to electricity, significantly impacting the region's ability to meet its Sustainable Development Goals. Therefore, private sector investments are instrumental in addressing these barriers.

The loan proceeds will be entirely directed to helping AFC expand its long-term funding capacity, thereby enabling sustainable solutions that address climate change, infrastructure challenges, and strengthen energy access.

"This transaction represents an opportunity for FinDev Canada to support a leading solutions provider financing critical infrastructure in Sub-Saharan Africa and an important step towards expanding our market presence in the region. We are proud to invest in an institution which aligns with our impact development goals, particularly market development and climate and nature action," said Paulo Martelli, VP and Chief Investment Officer, FinDev Canada.

"We are delighted to partner with FinDev Canada on this milestone transaction. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to accelerating sustainable development across the continent through high-impact, climate-resilient infrastructure. The transaction not only diversifies AFC's funding base but also deepens North America's participation in Africa's growth story. We look forward to building on this relationship to catalyse even greater investment flows into Africa's infrastructure sector," said Banji Fehintola, Executive Board Member & Head, Financial Services, Africa Finance Corporation.

About FinDev Canada

FinDev Canada is Canada's bilateral Development Finance Institution (DFI), supporting development through the private sector. We provide financing, investment, and blended finance solutions, as well as technical assistance and advisory, to promote sustainable and inclusive growth in emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs), in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Paris Agreement commitments. Find out more about FinDev Canada at www.findevcanada.ca.

About Africa Finance Corporation

AFC was established in 2007 to be the catalyst for pragmatic infrastructure and industrial investments across Africa. AFC's approach combines specialist industry expertise with a focus on financial and technical advisory, project structuring, project development, and risk capital to address Africa's infrastructure development needs and drive sustainable economic growth. Eighteen years on, AFC has developed a track record as the partner of choice in Africa for investing and delivering on instrumental, high-quality infrastructure assets that provide essential services in core infrastructure sectors. AFC has 46 member countries and has invested over US$15 billion since its inception.

Media Contacts: FinDev Canada: [email protected]; Africa Finance Corporation: [email protected]